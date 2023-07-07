James Cameron’s Massive Santa Barbara Ranch Just Hit the Market for $33 Million

It’s fitting that the director of Titanic would live on a massive piece of property. But that won’t be the case for too much longer.

James Cameron has listed his Santa Barbara mansion for a cool $33 million, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday. Sitting on 100 acres of land, the estate is located in the Hollister Ranch community, a private residential neighborhood that restricts development to leave room for local wildlife.

The main home is an 8,000-square-foot behemoth with five bedrooms, the listing agent Emily Kellenberger of Village Properties/Forbes Global Properties told the WSJ. (She shares the listing with Jeff Kruthers of Hollister Ranch Realty.) Inside, you’ll also find two offices, a gym, a game room, and a media room. Cameron and his wife spent a year remodeling the house, putting in quartzite floors and restoring the original wood.

The kitchen

“The previous owner had had a lot of marble,” Cameron told the newspaper. “We brought it back down to something that felt connected to the land.” He added that an upstairs room with views of the ocean was used as his library and office, where he wrote parts of Avatar and its more recent sequel.

A 2,000-square-foot guesthouse sits elsewhere on the property, along with a tennis court and a lagoon-style pool surrounded by palm trees. Cameron used a 24,000-square-foot equestrian barn to store a helicopter and other vehicles, with a helicopter landing pad helpfully available as well.

Cameron and his wife are both big environmentalists, so the property plays into that aspect of their lives too. Organic gardens throughout the estate have allowed the couple to grow much of their own food, while solar and wind power supply up to 100 kilowatts, with enough storage to stay off the grid indefinitely. Plus, the property is water-autonomous, with wells for both agricultural water and drinking water.

The primary bedroom

The couple has decided to ditch their property as a way of reducing their carbon footprint, Cameron told The Wall Street Journal. They also own 5,000 acres in New Zealand, 10,000 acres in Saskatchewan, and a home in Crested Butte, Colorado, and they spend time near both Los Angeles and Austin, Texas.

“One major criticism, especially if you’re seen as a high-visibility, or high-net worth person is, ‘Oh, you’ve got all these properties all over the place. That’s not very sustainable,’” Cameron said. “We’re trying to walk the walk of sustainability.”

Here, that means walking away from the coastal manse, and allowing someone else to enjoy its bountiful grounds.

Click here to see all the images of James Cameron’s home.

