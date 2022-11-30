James Cameron Has Ideas for Avatar 6 and 7 'If People Want It': 'We Know Exactly Where We're Going'

Avatar director James Cameron has big plans for the future of his beloved franchise.

After Avatar: The Way of Water hits theaters next month, three more Avatar films are already slated to release in 2024, 2026 and 2028 respectively. If given his way, Cameron would keep the cameras rolling in Pandora for even longer.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the director said he already has plans for the future of the Avatar universe beyond the confirmed releases. Specifically, he said that he has five or six more films in him — three of which will likely be Avatar movies.

The 68-year old director also revealed that he has Avatar 6 and 7 mapped out already, adding that he'd be "89 by then."

RELATED: James Cameron Says He'll Stop Making 'Avatar' Movies If the Sequel Flops: We'll 'See What Happens'

"Obviously, I'm not going to be able to make Avatar movies indefinitely," Cameron told the outlet, citing the "amount of energy required."

To continue his legacy and the story of the Na'vi, the Terminator director said that he "would have to train somebody": "I don't care how smart you are as a director, you don't know how to do this."

When asked if he sees Avatar moving into streaming in the future, Cameron said, "The problem with these CG characters is that they're so cost- and labor-intensive that it really doesn't work for TV."

RELATED: Everything to Know About 'Avatar: The Way of Water'

The Titanic director made headlines earlier this year for his thoughts on streaming. Cameron clapped back at criticism of The Way of Water's over three-hour runtime — half an hour longer than its 2009 predecessor — telling Empire that he doesn't "want anybody whining about length when they sit and binge-watch [television] for eight hours."

"It's like, give me a f------ break," he said in the July interview. "I've watched my kids sit and do five one-hour episodes in a row."

The long-awaited sequel will follow the original film's main characters, Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), as they embark on a new adventure: parenthood. Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang will also reprise their roles in the film, alongside Avatar newcomers Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Michelle Yeoh, Edie Falco, Joel David Moore and CCH Pounder.

Avatar: The Way of Water is in theaters Dec. 16.

  • James Cameron has ideas for a 6th and 7th 'Avatar' movie, but says he might 'have to train somebody' else to make them

    There are three more "Avatar" movies planned after the sequel, "The Way of Water," hits theaters in a few weeks, but Cameron has ideas beyond that.

  • James Cameron Channeled Being an ‘A**hole Dad’ While Writing ‘Avatar 2’

    "I thought, ‘I can write the hell out of this,'" the Oscar winner said.

  • How Avatar: The Way Of Water pushes CGI boundaries all over again

    Avatar: The Way of the Water also promises to break new ground in the world of VFX

    CALGARY — Chants of "Hubie's better" erupted in Calgary's Saddledome in the third period of the Flames' 6-2 win over the visiting Florida Panthers on Tuesday. In a game that marked the return of former Flame Matthew Tkachuk in a Panthers jersey, the announced 17,086 enjoyed a night of both booing and lauding him, as well as celebrating the performance of a player who became a Flame because of Tkachuk. Jonathan Huberdeau contributed a goal and an assist to Calgary's victory as the Flames (10-9-3)