James Caan, ‘Godfather’ and ‘Thief’ Actor, Dies at 82

James Caan, best know for playing tough guy roles like Sonny Corleone in “The Godfather” and Frank in “Thief,” has died. Caan was 82.

The Oscar-nominated performer’s other memorable roles include “Misery,” “Brian’s Song” and “Elf.”

“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6. The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time,” the actor’s Twitter page said.

More to come…