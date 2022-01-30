James Brokenshire’s widow calls for better lung cancer care in wake of his death

Sophie Wingate, PA
·5 min read

The widow of James Brokenshire, who died after suffering from lung cancer aged 53, has called for a national screening programme for the disease to improve poor survival rates.

Speaking publicly for the first time since the former government minister’s death last October, Cathy Brokenshire said she was determined help others avoid a similar fate.

She told the PA news agency: “I miss him on a daily basis, he was my best friend.

“But I’ve got no choice and I have to get on with it.

“We’ve got three kids and I can either sit and cry my eyes out and be in a heap on the floor, or I can try and bring some positivity from what has happened to us as a family and help promote the cause.”

Mrs Brokenshire wants to help break down the stigma surrounding lung cancer, with many people incorrectly believing it is only caused by smoking.

She said of her husband: “He never smoked and my understanding is 15% or more people that suffer with lung cancer never smoked.

“People’s natural assumption is, ‘well they bought it on themselves because they smoked, everybody knows not to smoke’.

“But that clearly isn’t how it happened to him.”

Mr Brokenshire, who served as Northern Ireland secretary and security minister, was first diagnosed with the disease after coughing up a small amount of blood in 2017.

He underwent surgery to remove the upper lobe of his right lung, after which appeared to be making a full recovery.

The pandemic meant that some of his regular scans were delayed for several months, and after he again coughed up blood in December 2020, it was confirmed the cancer had returned and the rest of his right lung was removed.

Last summer, he learned the disease had spread to other parts of his body.

Doctors tried various lines of treatment, including immunotherapy, but an infection developed in his remaining lung and his condition deteriorated as he struggled to get enough oxygen.

James Brokenshire
James Brokenshire pictured leaving 10 Downing Street in 2017 (David Mirzoeff/PA)

Mrs Brokenshire fought back tears as she recalled her husband’s final days, saying her emotions are still raw.

She said: “We had one of those really heartfelt conversations like in 9/11 when people knew that they were going to die on the airplane phoning their loved ones, he was phoning me.

“We told each other how much we loved each other and how we’d enriched each other’s lives.”

A few days after being put on a ventilator, Mr Brokenshire passed away on October 7.

Mrs Brokenshire said his death came as a shock.

She added: “I’m just so grateful we had the chance to say goodbye and he didn’t suffer.

“When he knew he was going on a ventilator, I think he knew what was going to happen to him.

“But prior to that no-one had given us a terminal diagnosis.

“The last time he saw the oncologist, he said, ‘you’re young, you’re fit and well’.

“He was still doing 15-20,000 steps a week, he was still working.

“(The oncologist) said ‘this isn’t the end of the road and we’re trying these immunotherapies and we’ll see what happens’.

“But unfortunately, he ran out of time and science wasn’t quick enough.”

Mr Brokenshire was a vocal advocate for better lung cancer screening, using a debate in Parliament in April 2018 to raise the issue, and his wife said she wants to “pick up the mantle”.

She is working with the Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation to get lung cancer services back on track after they were dealt a blow by the coronavirus pandemic.

Patients had less access to GPs and surgery, and NHS England’s targeted lung health check programme, launched in 2019, stalled.

Fewer people recognised the symptoms of lung cancer – such as a persistent cough – due to the similarities to Covid symptoms.

Mrs Brokenshire urged people to take notice of differences in their health, no matter how subtle or trivial they might appear.

She said: “Early diagnosis is key.

“And raising awareness so things don’t get ignored and people go to their GPS and get these things looked at.”

James Brokenshire death
Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the House of Commons as MPs paid tribute to James Brokenshire (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor Handout/PA)

Mrs Brokenshire was speaking ahead of a ceremony to name a Southeastern Railway train after her husband at London’s Cannon Street Station on Monday.

She said: “He would be tickled pink, he loved trains.”

As the Conservative MP for Old Bexley and Sidcup, Mr Brokenshire had worked to get more services on the line.

His wife said: “It’s lovely that the constituents that he campaigned for since 2010 will be able to travel to and from work on a train with his name on it.

“And for me personally, if I go up to London, I’ve got a chance of getting on a train and in effect, my husband will take me up to London”.

A tribute page set up by the politician’s family for people to share memories and photographs, and donate to the Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation in his memory, has raised more than £65,500.

To find out more about the fundraiser, visit jamesbrokenshire.muchloved.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • COVID-19 hospitalizations on the decline in Ontario, Quebec as protest jams Ottawa

    COVID-19 hospitalizations are ticking down in Canada's two most populous provinces, as thousands swarmed Ottawa Saturday in trucks and on foot to protest public health restrictions and the Liberal federal government. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ontario has steadily declined from 4,016 on Wednesday to 3,439 on Saturday, amounting to a drop of 577 patients over three days. The province reported that 597 patients were in intensive care due to COVID-19, down by 10 from Friday.

  • Senators' Drake Batherson injured on 'bulls--t play' from Sabres goalie Aaron Dell

    Drake Batherson won't be able to play in the NHL All-Star Game after taking a dirty hit from Aaron Dell.

  • ECHL suspends Jacob Panetta for remainder of season due to racial gesture

    Jacob Panetta's 2021-22 ECHL season is over.

  • Yandle ties NHL Iron Man mark; Flyers lose 12th straight

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Keith Yandle tied the NHL record for consecutive games played with 964 and the Philadelphia Flyers tied a franchise record with their 12th straight winless game, losing 3-1 to the Dallas Stars on Monday night. Jason Robertson scored the go-ahead goal with 3:25 left and Joe Pavelski added an empty-netter to seal the win. The Flyers have lost all 12 games over that span, matching a mark for futility set during the 1998-99 season when they lost eight games and tied four over a 1

  • Cowboys owner says sought-after DC Dan Quinn staying put

    Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Friday that defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, a candidate for several head coaching jobs, would instead remain in Dallas for “years to come." Quinn, the former head coach of the Atlanta Falcons who just completed his first season as the Cowboys DC, had interviewed with the Denver Broncos, New York Giants, Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings. He was also a candidate for the Miami Dolphins head coaching vacancy. Jones went on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Friday, a week

  • Yandle ties Iron Man mark, Flyers lose 12th straight

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Keith Yandle tied the NHL record for consecutive games played with 964 and the Philadelphia Flyers tied a franchise record with their 12th straight winless game, losing 3-1 to the Dallas Stars on Monday night. Jacob Peterson scored the go-ahead goal with 3:25 left and Joe Pavelski added an empty-netter to seal the win. The Flyers have lost all 12 games over that span, matching a mark for futility set during the 1998-99 season when they lost eight games and tied four over a 12

  • Source: TFC acquires Mexican defender Carlos Salcedo, transfers Yeferson Soteldo

    Toronto FC has acquired Mexican international defender Carlos Salcedo from Mexico's Tigres UANL as a designated player through 2024, with Venezuelan international winger Yeferson Soteldo going the other way, according to a source. The source, granted anonymity because the deals have yet to be announced, said they are two separate transactions. But in reality, they are intertwined. Soteldo's departure provides the designated player opening Salcedo needed. The 28-year-old Salcedo, who started his

  • Doncic's triple-double helps Dallas down Portland 132-112

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Luka Doncic had 15 points, 10 rebounds and 15 assists for his sixth triple-double this season, and the Dallas Mavericks led wire-to-wire in a 132-112 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night. It was Doncic's franchise-leading 42nd career triple double. He's one away from matching Fat Lever for 10th on the NBA all-time list. Jalen Brunson added 20 points and 11 assists for Dallas, which led by as many as 23 points and had seven players finish in double figu

  • Olympics: 10 breakout Canadian athletes to watch in Beijing

    Remember these names heading into the Beijing Games.

  • Kings guard Terence Davis out indefinitely with wrist injury

    ATLANTA (AP) — Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis will be out indefinitely after injuring his right wrist in Tuesday night's loss to the Boston Celtics. Kings interim coach Alvin Gentry said before Wednesday night's game at the Atlanta Hawks the team's medical staff was “in the process of exploring all kind of treatment” for Davis. Davis took a hard fall in the 128-75 loss at Boston. The wrist injury was announced after the game. The Kings say tests on Wednesday revealed damage to tendons in t

  • Coronation: Rangers retire Lundqvist's No. 30 in ceremony

    The King has taken his throne in the rafters at Madison Square Garden. Henrik Lundqvist became the 11th player to have his number retired by the New York Rangers when a banner with his name and No. 30 was raised at the Garden before the team’s game against the Minnesota Wild on Friday night. The Swedish goalie spent his entire 15-year playing career with the Rangers after being selected in the seventh round of the 2000 NHL draft, finishing with a record of 459-310-96 with a 2.43 goals-against av

  • Curling Notebook: Moskowy to return to Team Dunstone at Saskatchewan playdowns

    Team Matt Dunstone will have its regular lineup back together for the upcoming Saskatchewan provincial playdowns. Vice-skip Braeden Moskowy withdrew from Canada's Olympic trials last November on the eve of the competition. The team cited personal reasons for his absence. Dunstone said Moskowy will return for the Feb. 9-13 tankard in the team's first competitive appearance since the trials. "We're happy to have him on board as we move forward for the next couple of events we have to close out the

  • Maple Leafs' power play thriving despite apparent flaw

    The Leafs' power play is going to be a fascinating thing to track over the second half of the season.

  • Saints GM Loomis: Allen among candidates to replace Payton

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Even as Saints general manager Mickey Loomis spoke highly of defensive coordinator Dennis Allen on Friday as a candidate to replace retired coach Sean Payton, he also emphasized his desire to thoroughly consider candidates from outside the club. Allen is “qualified. He has experience. He understands our culture here. We just know a lot about him. He’s an excellent candidate," Loomis said. The Saints GM did not mention other coaches he intends to consider, but under NFL rules,

  • NBA beckons for teenage Canadian basketball star Shaedon Sharpe

    When Shaedon Sharpe arrived on campus at the University of Kentucky, he received an uncommonly quiet welcome compared to most top basketball recruits. The 18-year-old wasn’t introduced with pyrotechnics and a laser light show the way a freshman John Wall was nearly 13 years ago in October 2009. In fact, the London, Ont., native didn’t even first set foot on campus as a new member of the Wildcats until the around the start of the new year, when he quietly landed and just started getting to work.

  • Butler scores 26 points, Heat hold off late Clippers rally

    MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 26 points and the Miami Heat withstood another furious comeback from the Los Angeles Clippers during a 121-114 victory Friday night. Bam Adebayo had 20 points and 12 rebounds for the Heat, who have won 10 of 12. Gabe Vincent finished with 23 points. The Eastern Conference-leading Heat snapped a six-game losing streak against the Clippers. Miami's last win over Los Angeles was on Dec. 8, 2018. Down 23 late in the third period, the Clippers closed to 117-113 on Ami

  • Hockey fans look to Olympics as rare chance to see 'underestimated' women's game

    When Canada kicks off the women's hockey tournament at the Beijing Olympics on Feb. 2 against Switzerland, many hockey fans say they'll be soaking up the rare chance to watch televised coverage of top-tier women players. Holly Templeton, a goalie in the Stoney Creek Women's Hockey League in Hamilton, says she'll put on her jersey and "lucky punk vest" to get up close and personal with her TV for each game — even though many matches will start late. The gold-medal game is set for 11:10 p.m. ET on

  • Victor Cui, co-founder of MMA's One Championship, named Elks president and CEO

    EDMONTON — When Victor Cui was 12 years old, his family returned to their hometown of Edmonton after spending six years in Africa. One of the first things they did when they got back was go to a CFL game at Commonwealth Stadium. For Cui, it was an unforgettable experience. “One of the first things my family did was go to a football game,” said Cui, who was unveiled as the new president and chief executive officer of the Elks on Tuesday in a ceremony at Edmonton City Hall. “I remember the magical

  • Jets snap 6 game winless streak with 4-1 win over Blues

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Stastny scored twice, Eric Comrie made 28 saves in his first start since early last month and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Saturday to snap a six-game winless streak. “It wasn't too fun losing those games,” Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois said. “For us to come in here against a good team and play the right way, I think it could really be a good thing for us.” Nate Schmidt and Kyle Connor also scored for Winnipeg. Comrie started for the first time since D

  • Ennis records hat-trick to lead Ottawa Senators to 5-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres

    OTTAWA — Tyler Ennis recorded the hat-trick to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 5-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night. Drake Batherson and Alex Formenton also scored for Ottawa (13-20-3) while Matt Murray made 32 saves for his third win of the season and 14th career shutout. The win came at a cost as Batherson went hard into the boards late in the first period and did not return. Dylan Gambrel also suffered an upper body injury. This was the first of a four-game homestand for the Senator