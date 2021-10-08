James Brokenshire dies aged 53 after battle with cancer

James Brokenshire - Geoff Pugh/

Conservative MP and former Cabinet minister James Brokenshire has died at the age of 53 after suffering from lung cancer, his family has confirmed.

The MP for Old Bexley and Sidcup entered hospital on Sunday after his condition deteriorated and he passed away “peacefully” on Thursday evening.

Rishi Sunak led tributes to the parliamentarian on Friday morning, describing him as a “man of public service and the highest integrity”.

The Chancellor tweeted: “He was a valued friend and colleague and will be deeply missed. My thoughts are with his family on this incredibly sad day.”

Mr Brokenshire’s family released a statement on Friday morning, saying: “It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of James Brokenshire MP at the age of 53.

"James died peacefully at Darent Valley Hospital yesterday evening with family members by his bedside. He had been in hospital since Sunday after his condition rapidly deteriorated.

"James was not only a brilliant Government minister as both Security and Immigration Minister at the Home Office and Secretary of State at the Northern Ireland Office and Ministry for Housing, Communities & Local Government, but a dedicated constituency MP, first for Hornchurch from 2005 to 2010, and then for Old Bexley & Sidcup for the past 11 years.

"But most importantly, he was a loving father to his three children, a devoted husband to Cathy and a faithful friend to so many.

"We would like to thank all the NHS staff, particularly those at Guy's & St Thomas' in London, who cared for James with such warmth, diligence and professionalism over the past three-and-a-half years.

"We would also ask that our privacy as a family is respected at this time."

Brandon Lewis, who succeeded Mr Brokenshire as Northern Ireland Secretary, said: "Incredibly sad to hear this news.

"An immensely kind and generous man, James was admired by all who had the privilege to know him and work with him. I know there will be many across NI who will share that sentiment. My thoughts are with his family."

Will Quince, the families minister, said: "Terribly sad news about our much loved and respected colleague James Brokenshire, a genuinely lovely man and a dedicated public servant. He will be greatly missed. My thoughts and prayers are with his family."

David Davis, the former Brexit secretary, added: "Really sad news about the death of James Brokenshire. He was a very good minister, but more importantly a really decent man. My condolences to his wife and family."