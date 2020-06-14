James Bond's daughter could get movie spin-off created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Photo credit: Getty Images

Phoebe Waller-Bridge has reportedly been asked to develop a James Bond spin-off which will feature his daughter training to become a spy.

It was recently revealed that Bond has a five-year-old daughter named Mathilde after the film's call sheet was sold on eBay.



Last year, the award-winning Fleabag star was drafted in to "spice up" the script of the latest 007 movie No Time to Die by Bond actor Daniel Craig and the franchise's producer Barbara Broccoli.

It's now being claimed that film bosses want to recruit her to write a spy franchise for his daughter Mathilde which would centre on her training to become a double agent. The writer and actress received critical acclaim for her award-winning adaptation of spy and assassin thriller Killing Eve.

"Bond bosses are very excited about 007 having a daughter and creating a new franchise around her," a source told The Mirror.

"It is likely to feature Bond conflicted over having to train her up as an ­assassin combined with Waller-Bridge's ­trademark black humour, shown in Killing Eve. She may just offer ideas and co-produce as roles are yet to be decided, but bosses are keen to give her a big part in the film’s production."

Waller-Bridge made history as the second woman to work on a Bond film script, but she recently explained that her hiring had nothing to do with gender.

"The reality was I got a call from Barbara [Broccoli, the film’s producer] and Daniel saying, ‘We like your work, can you come in and help us?'," she explained in an interview at Southbank Centre with The Guilty Feminist podcast host Deborah Frances-White.

"There wasn't ever really a conversation about can you come in and help us with ‘the ladies'. They said [producers and Craig], 'It will be your take, can you come aboard and help us polish the script?'

"The characters were there, the story was there, it was just really exciting to be a part of it. There was a bunch of writers, I was a small contribution to this thing."

No Time to Die will be released in November.

