James Bond Fans Are Now Going To Have To Wait Even Longer To See No Time To Die

The coronavirus pandemic has pushed back the release of James Bond film No Time To Die for the second time.

The 25th film in the 007 franchise was originally due to be released in April, but was delayed until November earlier this year amid global concern around the spread of Covid-19.

It has now been announced that Daniel Craig’s final outing as the British spy will now not be released until April 2021.

A statement on the film’s official Twitter account explained this was because producers want it to be “seen by a worldwide theatrical audience”.

The tweet said: “MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, today announced the release of No Time To Die, the 25th film in the James Bond series, will be delayed until 2 April 2021 in order to be seen by a worldwide theatrical audience.

“We understand the delay will be disappointing to our fans but we now look forward to sharing No Time To Die next year.”

The initial postponement came after fans wrote an open letter asking for the release of the film to be delayed during the first months of the pandemic.

This setback is the latest in a long line of difficulties faced by No Time To Die during production, which has also included the departure of the film’s original director Danny Boyle, and a crew member acquiring a “minor injury” after a controlled explosion on set went wrong.

Lead actor Daniel Craig was also forced to take two weeks off after injuring himself during filming.

No Time To Die will be Daniel’s final outing as James Bond, having first debuted in the role in Casino Royale back in 2006.

The upcoming instalment in the hit film franchise will see Oscar-winning star Rami Malek playing Bond’s new adversary, while Lashana Lynch will play a new character, who has succeeded the titular character as agent 007.

No Time To Die finds Bond after he has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica when his old friend Felix Leiter, played by Jeffrey Wright, from the CIA turns up asking for help.

Speaking on the first episode of the official James Bond podcast, producer Barbara Broccoli said it will deliver a satisfying ending for Daniel Craig’s Bond.

She said: “It’s a culmination of everything that his portrayal of the character has been through and it ties up all the storylines. It’s a pretty epic film, I have to say.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.