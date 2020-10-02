James Bond film 'No Time to Die' moves to April 2021 due to COVID-19, 'F9' delayed a month

James Bond fans will have to wait until next year to see Daniel Craig's final stint as 007.

MGM announced Friday that "No Time to Die" has been delayed from Nov. 20 to April 2, 2021, due to ongoing global concerns over COVID-19. The Bond movie starring Craig as the iconic British superspy had already been moved from its initial April 2020 date in the early days of the pandemic.

"We understand the delay will be disappointing to our fans but we now look forward to sharing 'No Time to Die' next year," the studio said in a statement and on social media.

"No Time to Die" will not have to compete with "F9" on its opening weekend. Although the Vin Diesel action sequel was scheduled to hit theaters April 2 (after it was originally planned for a 2020 debut), Universal confirmed Friday that "F9" is moving to a Memorial Day Weekend opening on May 28.

"No Time to Die" is the latest movie to move in a chaotic year that's seen almost every major big-budget film to get punted to 2021. The only big movies left in 2020: Disney/Pixar's "Soul" (Nov. 20) as well as Warner Bros.' "Dune" (Dec. 18) and "Wonder Woman 1984" (Dec. 25).

Daniel Craig's final mission: 'James Bond' star says 'No Time to Die' will be his last Bond film

Daniel Craig wears James Bond's suit one last time in "No Time to Die." More

Another reason for a delay: The box office is a bit of a disaster. Many theaters have reopened after being shuttered by the coronavirus in March, but so far U.S. audiences have been slow to return as the country has continued to struggle with spikes and hot zones. Christopher Nolan's thriller "Tenet," which had been expected to be a hit before COVID-19 hit, has only made $41 million domestically compared to $243 million overseas.

"No Time to Die," directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, features Craig in his swan song as Bond and also stars Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright and Rami Malek as new supervillain Safin.

Contributing: Carly Mallenbaum

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'No Time to Die': James Bond film pushed to April 2021, 'F9' delayed