James Bond Film ‘No Time to Die’ to Receive Swiss Premiere at Zurich Film Festival

The 17th Zurich Film Festival, which runs Sept. 23 to Oct. 3, will host the Swiss premiere of “No Time to Die,” the 25th James Bond film.

The movie’s world premiere will take place on Sept. 28 at London’s Royal Albert Hall. It will release in the U.K. and Ireland from Sept. 30 through Universal Pictures International, and in the U.S on Oct. 8 through MGM via its United Artists Releasing banner.

In “No Time to Die,” Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, the film stars Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz and Ralph Fiennes. The producers are Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.

The festival opens with Taliban hostage drama “And Tomorrow We Will Be Dead,” by Swiss filmmaker Michael Steiner, and closes with Wes Anderson’s homage to journalism “The French Dispatch.”

Its gala sceenings include the world premieres of Florian Gallenberger’s relationship comedy “It’s Just a Phase, Honey,” and Andreas Schmied’s skiing champion biopic “Chasing the Line.” Also playing are Yvan Attal’s “Les Choses Humaines,” Ari Folman’s “Where Is Anne Frank,” Asghar Farhadi’s “A Hero,” Joachim Trier’s “The Worst Person in the World,” and Todd Haynes’ “The Velvet Underground.”

The festival plans tributes for U.S. actress Sharon Stone, Italian director Paolo Sorrentino, accompanied by a screening of “The Hand of God,” and film composer Mychael Danna.

The complete program will be published on Sept. 9.

