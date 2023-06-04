James Beard Media Awards: Magnolia’s ‘Big Sky Kitchen’ & Somm TV Among Winners

The James Beard Media Awards, dubbed the “Oscars of food”, has dished out its winners.

Magnolia’s Big Sky Kitchen With Eduardo Garcia, feature doc Coldwater Kitchen, online series Restaurant Takeover, Somm TV’s The Whole Animal and CBS Sunday Morning were among the winners.

The event took place last night in Chicago.

Coldwater Kitchen, which follows Chef Hill inside a Michigan prison offering incarcerated men new skills, won the Documentary/Docuseries Visual Media award, Big Sky Kitchen With Eduardo Garcia, which airs on Magnolia and Discovery+, won Instructional Visual Media, Restaurant Takeover ft. Matta, which airs on YouTube, won Reality or Competition Visual Media, CBS Sunday Morning won Visual Media—Short Form for its Black, White, and The Grey and How Erin French found herself at The Lost Kitchen spots and Somm TV’s The Whole Animal won Visual Media—Long Form.

Jason Wise, Chief Creative Officer at SOMM TV, a streaming service dedicated to the worlds of win, food, travel and hospitality, told Deadline the James Beard Awards are the “highest honor in the culinary world”.

James Beard Media Awards Nominations:

Visual Media — Long Form:

The Whole Animal (SOMM TV)

Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix)

Mafia Land (Vice)

Documentary/Docuseries Visual Media:

Coldwater Kitchen (Detroit Free Press)

James Hemings: Ghost in America’s Kitchen; (BondIt Media Capital / Buffalo 8)

Love, Charlie: The Rise and Fall of Chef Charlie Trotter (Greenwich Entertainment)

Reality or Competition Visual Media:

Restaurant Takeover ft. Matta (YouTube)

Top Chef (Bravo)

We Put 11 Cameras In NYC’s Busiest Brunch Restaurant | Bon Appétit (YouTube)

Instructional Visual Media:

Big Sky Kitchen With Eduardo Garcia (Magnolia Network)

Techniquely with Lan Lam (YouTube)

What’s Eating Dan? (YouTube)

