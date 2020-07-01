James Baker is stepping down as CEO of Red Arrow Studios, the production company behind Netflix’s “Love Is Blind.” Red Arrow’s parent company ProSiebenSat.1 announced Baker’s departure Wednesday, saying that his contract, which runs until the end of 2020, will not be renewed.

Baker has been with the company for 10 years and an individual with knowledge of the situation tells TheWrap it was his decision to not renew his contract. He will leave at the end of the year, at which point ProSiebenSat.1 will install an advisory board in his place.

“I have greatly enjoyed the last 10 years at Red Arrow Studios, working with talented people and creating exciting content around the world,” Baker said in a statement. “Red Arrow Studios is in the good hands of my senior leadership team, and I wish everyone the very best.”

More to come…

Read original story James Baker to Exit as CEO of ‘Love Is Blind’ Producer Red Arrow Studios At TheWrap