James Arthur accidentally shaved his head during coronavirus lockdown and donates £5,000 to NHS

With the coronavirus lockdown in full swing, one thing many people are struggling with is overgrown hair - James Arthur is no different, and has shared how he shaved his hair off in “a moment of madness”.

But the big-hearted singer used the inadvertent new style, which started off meaning to be just “a trim”, to donate £5,000 to the NHS.

Arthur isn’t the first celeb to shave their hair off during lockdown in what is being called the Covhead challenge - which sees stars cut all their hair off and donate to money to the NHS.

Sharing a selfie of his new look on social media, the former X Factor contestant explained how he tried to cut his hair himself but it all went wrong which lead to him just taking it all off.

He wrote: “So I was trying to give my self a little trim up in a state of pure cabin fever, it wasn’t going so well so In a moment of sheer madness I decided to do something I’ve never dared to do before and shave my head for the NHS and donate 5k.

“Is that a bare blade? Yes. Do I have a melon head? Yes? Am I thankful that i don’t have to leave the house for a while? YES!!! Am I so happy that hats were invented? Yes I am. Peace and love folks!

He added: “Thank god for the NHS! THANK YOU SINCERELY TO ALL OF YOU!”

The 32-year-old was applauded for his generosity from plenty of his 1.5 million followers and was even praised by an NHS worker, who replied to say “As an NHS worker I wanna say a big thank you - and the new do is fabulous!”

Actor Stephen Graham shared a video clip of his son taking clippers to his hair on Twitter with the caption “Lockdown locks”.

David Beckham also posted a snap of himself with a shaved head - a look he famously rocked while he played for Manchester United and England in the early 00s.