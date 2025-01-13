James Anderson to prioritise playing for Lancashire over coaching England

James Anderson worked with England’s bowlers during their tour to New Zealand this winter - AP/Ashwini Bhatia

James Anderson will put playing for Lancashire ahead of his coaching commitments with England this summer after confirming he will extend a playing career that stretches back to 2001.

It was announced on Monday that Anderson had signed a one-year deal with Lancashire that will take him beyond his 43rd birthday.

Telegraph Sport revealed last week he was in talks about restarting his career with the county despite not playing a competitive match since his Lord’s Test farewell in June last year.

Since then Anderson has joined the England backroom staff as a fast-bowling coaching consultant but he continued to work on his fitness, and bowled at the England players in the nets, with a view to playing again this year.

He will be available for Lancashire across all formats and is likely to play Twenty20 cricket for the first time since 2014. “I don’t think it would be fair on Lancashire if I just dipped in and out,” he said on his BBC podcast, Tailenders. “It’s only fair that I give it a good crack and that’ll take precedence over anything else during the summer.”

Anderson’s central contract ended in October and he did not have a deal in place with Lancashire. But talks stepped up with Mark Chilton, Lancashire’s director of cricket, after Anderson returned home from England’s tour to New Zealand in December and a new contract was agreed over the weekend. Anderson has insisted it is his love of the game that keeps him going and he wants to maximise his playing days for as long as possible.

“The one thing I’ve known for many months is that I wanted to play cricket,” he said. “It was just trying to find what sort of cricket I wanted to play and after a few chats with Lancashire and their plans for the year it just felt like a nice thing to do.”

Anderson is currently in Abu Dhabi at a training camp with England’s fast bowlers and confirmed he will join the backroom staff for the Champions Trophy in February, the first global tournament under Brendon McCullum as head coach in all formats.

Anderson’s last match for Lancashire was in the month before his final Test in the summer of 2024 - Getty Images/Jan Kruger

Anderson has made a strong impression as bowling coach since his enforced England retirement and will continue to be used on a freelance basis. “I’ll play as much as I can really,” he said. “As much as I have enjoyed coaching, I’ll see how that fits this summer. But while I’m still able to play – fit enough, and young enough – I want to do that. I can’t do that in three years.”

The veteran will relish restarting his Lancashire career with a Dukes ball on green pitches in April. The county’s first Division Two match of the season is at Lord’s, the scene of Anderson’s emotional final England game, on April 4.

Anderson only played for Lancashire once last season and showed he remained a cut above county cricket by taking eight for 64 against Nottinghamshire at Southport. It is easy to see why Lancashire agreed so quickly to take him back as they look to bounce back to Division One at the first attempt, not only for his bowling skills but also the effect he can have on young cricketers.