James Anderson injury: England bowler in race to be fit for Ashes first Test after calf tear confirmed James Anderson is facing a race to be fit for the Ashes after the ECB confirmed he suffered a calf tear.The England fast bowler limped out of Lincolnshire’s County Championship match against Durham last Tuesday with an injury to his lower leg, and what was initially described as a feeling of “muscle tightness” has been confirmed as a low-grade muscle tear, following a scan.It means that Anderson has just three weeks to recover in time to be fit for the opening Ashes match against Australia, which gets underway at the start of August.An ECB statement read: “England seam bowler Jimmy Anderson, who left the field during Lancashire’s Specsavers County Championship match against Durham at Sedbegh School on Tuesday 2 July due to tightness to his right calf, underwent an MRI scan on Friday. The MRI confirmed that Anderson has suffered a low grade calf muscle tear. As a result of the injury, he will commence a rehabilitation programme with the England and Lancashire CCC medical teams.“Anderson will miss Lancashire’s next two Championship matches against Northants and Sussex.“He will be reassessed on an ongoing basis regarding his availability for the Specsavers Test match versus Ireland at Lord‘s on 24 July and the Specsavers Ashes Series against Australia starting on 1 August.”The news leaves England sweating over their leading wicket-taker, with the first Test due to get underway on 1 August, two days before his 37th birthday.

James Anderson is facing a race to be fit for the Ashes after the ECB confirmed he suffered a calf tear.

The England fast bowler limped out of Lincolnshire’s County Championship match against Durham last Tuesday with an injury to his lower leg, and what was initially described as a feeling of “muscle tightness” has been confirmed as a low-grade muscle tear, following a scan.

It means that Anderson has just three weeks to recover in time to be fit for the opening Ashes match against Australia, which gets underway at the start of August.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

An ECB statement read: “England seam bowler Jimmy Anderson, who left the field during Lancashire’s Specsavers County Championship match against Durham at Sedbegh School on Tuesday 2 July due to tightness to his right calf, underwent an MRI scan on Friday. The MRI confirmed that Anderson has suffered a low grade calf muscle tear. As a result of the injury, he will commence a rehabilitation programme with the England and Lancashire CCC medical teams.

“Anderson will miss Lancashire’s next two Championship matches against Northants and Sussex.

“He will be reassessed on an ongoing basis regarding his availability for the Specsavers Test match versus Ireland at Lord‘s on 24 July and the Specsavers Ashes Series against Australia starting on 1 August.”

The news leaves England sweating over their leading wicket-taker, with the first Test due to get underway on 1 August, two days before his 37th birthday.



