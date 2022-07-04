James Anderson expects England to maintain their aggressive approach

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rory Dollard
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Ben Stokes
    Ben Stokes
    Cricketer (born 1991)
James Anderson says England will stay on the front foot (PA) (PA Wire)
James Anderson says England will stay on the front foot (PA) (PA Wire)

James Anderson expects England to stay true to their attacking principles and hit their way out of trouble after a tough second day of their series-deciding Test against India.

The ultra-aggressive ‘Bazball’ era, which began with three rousing victories over New Zealand, hit its first major bump at Edgbaston as India dominated a rain-shortened Saturday.

They started by smashing 78 runs at a rampant rate in the morning session, including a world record 35 in a single Stuart Broad over, to post 416 in their first innings.

England responded by scrambling to 84 for five, with captain Jasprit Bumrah taking out the top three having earlier done the bulk of the damage against Broad.

Anderson, whose 32nd five-wicket haul represented the high point of the day from an English perspective, acknowledged that the situation was decidedly dicey for his side but anticipates they will simply double down and go hard again.

It is a policy which lifted them from some tricky moments against the Kiwis and, with the in-form Jonny Bairstow and his cavalier captain Ben Stokes at the crease, any other approach seems unlikely.

“I’ve got a fair feeling that our best line of defence will be attack,” said Anderson.

“The way Brendon McCullum and Stokesy have gone about the last few weeks, the way we’ve got ourselves out of sticky situations, has been by trying to put pressure back on the opposition.

“I don’t see this being any different. Our batters are naturally aggressive, we want to score, we want to move the game forward and that’s what we’re trying to do. Unless we get a message otherwise, I think it pretty much will be it, yes.”

Our batters are naturally aggressive, we want to score, we want to move the game forward and that's what we're trying to do

James Anderson

Anderson was bowling at the other end when Broad was pummelled for his unwanted record, with 29 off the bat of an unlikely destroyer in the shape of Bumrah and six in extras.

The 39-year-old has been in a similar situation before, as one of three players to concede the previous record of 28. He was taken apart by Australian George Bailey in the 2013 Ashes and had some sympathy for the fate of his new-ball partner.

“I thought it was pretty unlucky. Broady stuck to it and on another day, if the luck was with Stuart, an edge probably would have gone to hand,” he said.

“If it gets taken nobody talks about the over. There was plenty of top edges and a couple of good shots but that’s the plan Ben wanted Broady to go with. It’s one of those things. Sometimes it can be easier to bowl at top order batters to be honest.

“It can be tricky to get into a rhythm against them. You just got to try and back yourself that your best ball gets them out eventually.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Zach Edey on learning from NBAers and where he wants to improve

    Purdue centre Zach Edey discusses what he has to do to get better as he readies himself for the NBA and how his role under Nick Nurse is different than in college.

  • Lightning retain Nick Paul with 7-year, $22 million contract

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning have accomplished one of their top offseason priorities, retaining forward Nick Paul with a seven-year contract worth just over $22 million. General manager Julien BriseBois announced deal Friday, three days after saying the club was interested in re-signing Paul and two other key players headed toward free agency — forward Ondrej Palat and defenseman Jan Rutta. Paul was obtained in a trade from the Ottawa Senators in March. The 27-year-old filled sever

  • Tim Hortons, Esso withdraw for world juniors in another blow for Hockey Canada

    TORONTO — Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Tim Hortons said Wednesday it is "suspending support" for the upcoming men's world junior hockey championship this summer in Edmonton as the restaurant chain awaits details on how the national federation intends to take "strong and definitive action" following the "deeply concerning allegati

  • JT Poston shoots 62, leads John Deere Classic by 2 strokes

    SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — J.T. Poston shot a 9-under 62 on Thursday to take a two-stroke lead in the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic. Coming off a second-place tie last week in Connecticut, Poston eagled the par-5 second and had seven birdies in a bogey-free round at TPC Deere Run. “It’s, obviously, why you practice and why you work as hard as you do on your game,” Poston said. “Any time you can have those rounds where you really get it going low and mistake-free, bogey-free is a bonus. It’s why you wor

  • Mets ace deGrom to make 1st injury rehab start Sunday

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mets ace Jacob deGrom is finally ready to begin a minor league rehab assignment. Sidelined by injuries since last July, the two-time Cy Young Award winner is scheduled to start Sunday night for Class A St. Lucie against the Jupiter Hammerheads. He's expected to throw about 25 pitches and two innings. It will be the first competitive outing since spring training for deGrom, sidelined all season because of a stress reaction in his right scapula that caused inflammation. The announc

  • Real ninjas are back!

    Meet the new ninjas reclaiming their place in Odawara, so this can become home to one of the country’s largest ninja clans again.

  • Wisdom's slam, 6 RBIs lift Cubs over Reds 15-7

    CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Wisdom hit a grand slam and a solo homer en route to a career-high six RBIs, rookie Christopher Morel had a career-high five hits and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 15-7 Thursday night. The Cubs collected 23 hits off five pitchers, tying their season high from a 21-0 rout of the Pirates on April 23. Seven of those hits came in the eighth against outfielder Max Schrock, who allowed a two-run homer to P.J. Higgins and a solo shot to Morel. “It’s contagious, in a w

  • It's a Dogfight! Saint John, Hamilton meet in Memorial Cup final

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Two teams that skated through distinctly different paths in the playoffs will meet Wednesday in the final of the 2022 Memorial Cup. The host Saint John Sea Dogs, who went 39 days between games after losing in the first round of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoffs, will face the Hamilton Bulldogs, who posted a 16-3 post-season record en route to the Ontario Hockey League championship. It is the first Memorial Cup final since 2019, when the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies skate

  • Vancouver Canucks ink Brock Boeser to three-year, US$19.95-million contract

    VANCOUVER — After a difficult year, Brock Boeser has committed to sticking with the Vancouver Canucks. The club announced Friday it has signed a three-year contract worth US$6.65 million per season with the 25-year-old right-winger. The agreement means Boeser, a restricted free agent, and the Canucks will avoid arbitration. "We wanted to keep Brock. Brock is a big part of this franchise moving forward," Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin told reporters on a video call Friday. Boeser, who hail

  • Flyers' prospect detained in Russia for allegedly dodging military draft

    Flyers prospect Ivan Fedotov has been detained by Russian authorities after suspicions of "dodging the Russian army."

  • Sabres re-sign goalie Craig Anderson to 1-year contract

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Goalie Craig Anderson is putting off retirement for now, returning to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday for a one-year contract. The 41-year-old Anderson also played for Buffalo last season, going 17-12-2 and leading the team in wins despite missing a lengthy stretch with a neck injury. The Illinois native has 308 career victories, ranking fifth among American-born goalies, heading into his 20th NHL season. Citing family and health, Anderson was uncertain about his future follo

  • Otto Porter Jr. will make a huge impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Oren Weisfeld discuss how the versatile forward will make things easier for Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Nick Nurse (among others). Full episode available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Grizzlies, All-Star Ja Morant agree to 5-year supermax deal

    The Memphis Grizzlies are making sure All-Star point guard Ja Morant is going nowhere anytime soon. Morant agreed to a five-year supermax rookie extension Friday. Tandem, the company home to Morant's agent, Jim Tanner, congratulated the guard on the contract on social media minutes after extensions could be signed. “Memphis is my home,” Morant wrote on Twitter six minutes after midnight. This extension was merely a formality for the point guard voted the NBA's Most Improved Player in his third s

  • Volkanovski defends title, beats Holloway again at UFC 276

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Alexander Volkanovski defeated Max Holloway for the third time Saturday night, defending his featherweight title by unanimous decision with a dominant striking performance at UFC 276. Volkanovski (25-1) extended his winning streak to 22 fights with a commanding display against Holloway (23-7), the former champion at 145 pounds. Volkanovski executed a sharp boxing game plan against one of the UFC's best punchers, bloodying Holloway's face early on and steadily increasing the puni

  • Trout's slump worsens, Astros strike out 20 to sweep Angels

    HOUSTON (AP) — Mike Trout watched as a low sinker grazed the outside corner of the strike zone in the third inning Sunday, rung up once again in a weekend filled with strikeouts. Before trudging back to the dugout he made a face that seemed to scream: Yikes! The Angels star went 0 for 11 with nine strikeouts in a three-game series and Los Angeles hitters fanned 20 times overall Sunday as the Houston Astros won 4-2 for a sweep. “Mike Trout is an he is a future Hall of Famer. He’s going to come ar

  • Winnipeg Jets make it official, bringing back Rick Bowness as head coach

    WINNIPEG — Rick Bowness is returning to his roots. The Winnipeg Jets announced the hiring of Bowness as their head coach on Sunday after several days of speculation. The 67-year-old Bowness, who becomes the team's eighth head coach in franchise history and third since the club’s relocation to Winnipeg, began his coaching career with the Jets, culminating in 28 games running the bench to close the 1988–89 season. The former right wing ended his NHL playing career with Winnipeg in the 1982 playoff

  • 'We know what the stakes are': Savoie, Geekie navigated NHL draft year together

    Matthew Savoie and Conor Geekie knew they were in the midst of something special. The star centres for the Winnipeg Ice — one an elusive offensive threat, the other a hulking force — spent the Western Hockey League season battling for their team. The pair was also competing against one another. Savoie sits as NHL Central Scouting's fourth-ranked North American skater heading into Thursday's first round of the 2022 draft, while Geekie is slotted in at No. 5. It was a unique situation both players

  • Growlers put halt to winless ways with resounding victory over Rattlers

    It has been a long time coming for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they finally earned their first victory in the CEBL defeating the Saskatchewan Rattlers 83-60 on Sunday in St. John's, N.L. Coming into the game, the expansion team (1-10) had suffered a 51-point loss to the Edmonton Stingers on Thursday in a season that has consisted of both blow outs and tightly-contested losses. The Rattlers (7-5) on the other hand, had their 4-game win streak snapped, which included a 19-point victory over the

  • Dodgers go deep 3 times in 7-2 win over Padres

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Freddie Freeman has been a consistent hitter in his first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The All-Star first baseman though was lacking in the power department for most of the season. That hasn't been the case over the past three weeks. Freeman hit his sixth home run since June 11 during the first inning of Saturday's game against San Diego. It was part of a three-homer barrage during a seven-pitch span in the inning as the Dodgers continued their dominance of the Padres

  • Sheets drives in two, White Sox hold off Giants 5-3

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Gavin Sheets doubled twice and drove in two runs, and the Chicago White Sox held on for a 5-3 victory against the San Francisco Giants on Saturday. Dylan Cease allowed one run in five innings for his third consecutive win. The major league leader in strikeouts per nine innings, Cease (7-3) had only four against San Francisco – his fewest since May 24 – and overcame LaMonte Wade Jr.’s home run leading off the first to improve to 4-1 in seven road starts. Tanner Banks followed