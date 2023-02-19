James Anderson blitz gives England thumping first Test victory over New Zealand

Photograph: Phil Walter/Getty Images

An England team that has made a virtue of enjoying life off the field earned themselves another day at leisure in New Zealand after wrapping up a thumping 267-run win in the first Test in Mount Maunganui that continued their remarkable hot streak.



It was admittedly something of a formality after the night terrors induced by Stuart Broad’s four-wicket surge at the end of day three. New Zealand resumed their unlikely pursuit of 394 to win on a desperate 63-5, with a fierce sun beating down and little more than pride to play for.

Related: England close on victory after Stuart Broad turns up heat on New Zealand

Only Daryl Mitchell, 57 not out, and No 11 Blair Tickner offered any resistance on the day, however, with the hosts bowled out for 126 by 3.40pm – exactly 100 minutes of cricket. Jimmy Anderson claimed four of the five remaining wickets, wrapping up England’s first victory in an away day-night Test when he rattled Tickner’s off stump.



This was also England’s first victory in New Zealand since 2008 – the tour that saw Anderson and Broad first united – and a 10th in 11 matches since Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum took charge at the start of last summer. They now take a 1-0 lead into next week’s second and final Test in Wellington.



Rather than hand Broad an early chance to claim his 20th five-wicket haul, Stokes instead offered Leach and Anderson first dibs, the pair whipping out three batters in the space of nine balls to leave the hosts circling the drain inside 20 minutes.



Michael Bracewell was first to go in the third over of the day, the left-hander fiddling Leach to short mid-wicket to audible groans from the locals. A touch of extra bounce, perhaps, but it was still a tame end for a hard-hitting all-rounder who goes by the nickname “The Beast”.



The tail now exposed, Anderson wasted little time punching a couple more holes. In the space of two deliveries in the following over, Scott Kuggeleijn was trapped lbw and Tim Southee wafted to slip in the manner of a captain with plenty on his mind.



Despite some no doubt helpful advice from Broad about completing Test hat-tricks, Anderson was denied in his following over as Mitchell offered a thick bat in defence. Consolation came from Neil Wagner edging an expansive drive behind.



There was then a 50-minute wait before the fridge door in the England dressing room could be opened, Mitchell shepherding Ticker as Broad was belatedly introduced. Instead it was Anderson, returning for a second spell, who inflicted the coup de grace to finish with four for 18 and seven wickets in the match.



Ali Martin’s full report to follow...