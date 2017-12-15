Jamerson leads 6 in double figures, Norfolk St wins 112-34

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) -- Derrik Jamerson Jr. scored 24 points with six 3-pointers, Preston Bungei had a double-double and Norfolk State saw all nine players in the game score in its first win of the season, a 112-34 defeat of Mid-Atlantic Christian of the USCAA on Thursday night.

Bungei scored 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, both career highs, for Norfolk State (1-9), which shot 49 percent (42 for 85) and placed six in double figures. Alex Long scored 17, Steven Whitley 14 and Bryan Gellineau and Mastadi Pitt had 10 apiece.

Jaelin Thomas led the Mustangs with 15 points.

Norfolk State jumped out to a 15-1 lead in less than six minutes, with Kyle Williams capping the opening run with a 3-pointer. The Spartans were up 60-15 by halftime.

Mid-Atlantic Christian came out of the break on a 10-6 run with a pair of Thomas 3-pointers. After a timeout and another Thomas 3, Norfolk State outscored the Mustangs 19-1 over the next 5:30, capped by a Bungei dunk with 9:57 remaining.