Jameis Winston can read license plates and street signs after undergoing LASIK surgery

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston underwent a significant change this offseason. After five seasons in the NFL, Winston had LASIK surgery. It sounds like he really needed it.

How bad was Winton’s eyesight? Well, he had trouble seeing license plates and street signs.

Jameis Winston on Zoom call with Saints media, about Lasik surgery, said he can now read license plates and street signs that he couldn't read as well before. Helps with blurriness, depth perception, clearer vision. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) April 29, 2020

First off, why in the world was Winston driving a car if his eyesight was that poor? Yikes.

How in the world was able to play football with that eyesight? Winston hasn’t been an elite quarterback during his career, but he’s had stretches of great performances. Those are even more impressive now considering anything 20 yards away must have looked like a smudge. It might also explain why Winston has thrown so many interceptions over his career. Maybe he couldn’t tell which player was the defender?

The LASIK surgery will likely be used as a way to boost Winston’s value next season. While he isn’t expected to get much playing time behind Drew Brees, there will be countless stories about how much better Winston looks in camp. Those will likely attribute the LASIK surgery to Winston’s improvement.

The truth is, we can’t know how much the surgery will help Winston on the field. Having strong eyesight seems like it would be pretty useful for a quarterback, but it’s not going to help with Winston’s decision making.

Until the latter gets fixed, Winston could have a tough time living up to his No. 1 overall draft status. A strong coaching staff in New Orleans might be able to help Winston do that. And if he also has better eyesight, well, that’s a win-win.

