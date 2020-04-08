Jameis Winston on Buccaneers replacing him with Tom Brady: 'Kudos to me'

Former Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston opened up on being replaced by Tom Brady.

Winston was not retained in free agency after a rollercoaster 2019 season saw him lead the NFL with 5,109 passing yards and 33 touchdowns, but also throw 30 interceptions. The Bucs instead landed Brady on a two-year deal, having said they "never dreamed" the 42-year-old would have been available after 20 glorious years with the New England Patriots.

Speaking to Fox News Wednesday morning, Winston commented on Tampa's choice to move on.

Jameis gets asked about his wedding and Tom Brady taking his job in Tampa on @FoxNews ! @edhenry is a Savage! Classy response as expected! I still love this guy and wish him the best. I hope he’s still active in our charitable community. Join us on #JPShow 3-6pm on 820AM/98.3 pic.twitter.com/AdKx9vHBFr — FanStreamSports JP Peterson (@FanStreamJP) April 8, 2020

"One thing you can learn about me is my faith," Winston said. "I have tremendous faith in the Lord and one thing about Tom Brady is it is understood that he is the GOAT [greatest of all time]. For you to get replaced by Tom Brady in a city that you love so much, I guess that is kudos to me."



Winston, 26, hopes he has a bright future ahead of him, although his immediate next move is unclear as he remains a free agent.

"At the end of the day, it's a competitive sport. We [are] all in the business. So, I'm excited for whatever opportunity may hold," Winston said. "I'm gonna have to play the Tom Bradys, the Patrick Mahomes, and all the other great quarterbacks eventually. That is how you win Super Bowls and that is what I want."

Winston had previously bid the Bucs farewell in a social media post last month.

It's been a great 5 seasons as a Buccaneer. All love and respect, I love Tampa and I look forward to seeing y'all again in February. #SBLV #2020Vision #Dreamforever pic.twitter.com/MIPiCfreXW — Jameis Winston (@Jaboowins) March 21, 2020

He expressed his love and respect for Tampa after "a great five seasons" and added he would see them at the Super Bowl, which the Bucs are hosting at the end of the 2020 season.

The team responded by thanking Winston "from the bottom of our hearts."