Jameela Jamil Sniffs PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive Paul Rudd at San Diego Comic-Con

Jameela Jamil and Paul Rudd attend the Marvel Cinematic Universe press line during 2022 Comic Con International

Frazer Harrison/Getty; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Jameela Jamil wasn't going to miss her chance to get up close and personal Paul Rudd.

The Good Place alum, 36, shared an Instagram video on Monday that showed her meeting PEOPLE's 2021 Sexiest Man Alive at San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend.

"Stayed a foot away. But then he hugged me! Smells like eternal youth. I love him so much," she captioned the clip.

She added, "Omg omg omg" on top of the clip showing their encounter.

In the video which is set to Britney Spears's "Oops!...I Did It Again," Jamil edges closer to Rudd, 53, before taking a sniff of the actor and breaking into laughter. She then scores a photo with the Ant-Man star, who was at the convention to promote the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Rudd was joined by costars Kathryn Newton, Evangeline Lilly and Jonathan Majors and director Peyton Reed for a presentation in Comic-Con's Hall H on Saturday.

RELATED: See All the Stars at Comic-Con 2022 in San Diego

Jamil — who was dressed in a David Koma black minidress with a crocodile design at the hem — took part in the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law panel at Comic-Con.

Earlier this month, the actress also shared a TikTok video of herself attempting to get a whiff of Keenu Reeves.

"The air around him smells of dignity and good will. DC Superpets Premiere," she captioned the clip set to the Radiohead's "Creep."

She added, "Have you ever tried to sniff Keanu Reeves? Or is it just me?" on top of the video.

RELATED: The Biggest TV and Movie Trailers From Comic-Con 2022

Jamil later shared a second clip of herself meeting Reeves, 57, on the red carpet of the DC League of Super-Pets premiere.

"Here is a video of me processing my hero The Rock introducing me to my other hero Keanu," she shared.

She added, "Literally cannot handle it."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will premiere on Aug. 17 on Disney+, while Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to hit theaters on Feb. 23, 2023.