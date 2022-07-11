Jameela Jamil Reacts To ‘She-Hulk’ Character Photo Criticism: “I Dutifully Accept The Crowd Attack”

Jameela Jamil was criticized on Twitter for looking disheveled in a production photo from the upcoming series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law where she portrays the supervillain Titania—and she agrees “the shade” is warranted.

“Omg this photo..💀😂 Guys… I accept every ounce of shade here, but in defense of my excellent hair stylist, this is just my hair after a 14 hour stunt day in atlanta heat. Just after being upside down. She did a *great* job on the show I promise.”

She added in a second reply being a good sport, “I dutifully accept the crowd attack.”

Jamil elaborated further on her feeling in various replies on the social media app, including one where she promises a fan it will all make sense soon.

“You’ll get it when the show comes out. It fits the character.”

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is a Disney+ comedy series following the titular character (played by Tatiana Maslany), as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

The 9-episode release also features MCU vets Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry also star.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is set to premiere on August 17.

