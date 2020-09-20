Jameela Jamil says former lovers have likened her to a 'memory foam mattress'

Jameela Jamil attends the Jameela Jamil and Zumba "SELFish" Event at Casita Hollywood on February 04, 2020 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Jameela Jamil has revealed past lovers have described her as being like a “memory foam mattress” in the bedroom.

The TV presenter turned actor made the confession during a recent podcast appearance, in which she admitted to being “not amazing in bed” and described sex as “so stupid”.

Talking on Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend recently, she said: “Sex in itself is so stupid. The thrusting? What are we doing?

“I’m not amazing in bed. But I’ve got big boobs so I don’t have to be.

“Some of the reviews I’ve had… I’ve been told by three separate men that making love to me – and I think they meant this as a compliment – was like having sex with a memory foam mattress.

“I shift to any shape. It’s not that I’m bendy, it’s that I don’t have muscles anywhere but my heart. I’m like a human marshmallow with nipples.

“Mostly if I can just stay silent that’s enough because it’s my trying to insert comedy in the bedroom that goes down badly.”

Jamil was initially known in the UK for stints as a model and as a presenter for T4 and and Radio 1.

However, she proved her versatility by moving into acting, landing a role in popular US comedy The Good Place alongside Kristen Bell and Ted Danson.

She has been in a relationship with singer James Blake since 2015 and the experimental musician felt compelled to jump to Jamil’s defence after she was the subject of intense social media criticism earlier this year.

Jamil had been called out by people who felt she was making up medical conditions to gain attention, accusations Blake called “sick”.

He said: “You don’t know what her life is and has been like.

“But I do and I’m not gonna stand by and let some total strangers try to push my girlfriend over the edge.”

Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend is available to listen to online now.