Jameela Jamil Defends Her Producing Credit on Boyfriend James Blake's Album: 'Sick of the Internet'

James Blake and Jameela Jamil attend Vanity Fair, Amazon Studios and Audi Celebrate The 2020 Awards Season at San Vicente Bungalows on January 04, 2020 in West Hollywood, California.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Jameela Jamil is taking ownership of her work on boyfriend James Blake's latest album.

The She-Hulk star, 35, defended her producing credit on Friends That Break Your Heart, reminding her followers that she has a background in music after receiving criticism on social media.

"A lot of mostly women insisting I couldn't possibly have actually worked on my boyfriend's music, and that he must have just credited me to be nice… I was a DJ for 8 years, and studied music for 6 years before that," Jamil tweeted. "You are part of the problem of why women don't pursue producing."

RELATED: Jameela Jamil Confirms She-Hulk Casting, Shows Off Combat Skills: 'Anything Is Possible Kids'

She followed up her statement on Instagram, writing that Blake, 33, "had to fight me to take credit on this album because I was so preemptively sick of the internet. Especially after this same thing happened on his last record that I worked for countless hours on."

Jamil previously produced several songs on Blake's fourth studio album, 2019's Assume Form, which received a Grammy Award nomination for best alternative music album.

A lot of mostly women insisting I couldn’t possibly have actually worked on my boyfriend’s music, and that he must have just credited me to be nice… I was a DJ for 8 years, and studied music for 6 years before that. You are part of the problem of why women don’t pursue producing — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) October 9, 2021

"In the end I took the credit I deserved because of how important it is for women who work on music to visibly exist in the space of music production, and because I would want any of you who follow me to take ownership of what is rightfully your achievements," Jamil wrote.

"I hope you're taking credit for your work wherever you are in the world right now," she continued. "I hope you know that if you're not being believed over your achievements… that it's not a reflection of you… it's a reflection of people who are so underachieving, cowardly and insecure that they can't fathom that you could be impressive. And it happens at every level in every industry. Even to me. Even when I don't credit myself, my boyfriend just quietly credited me."

Story continues

"We are in this s--- together. Representation matters. It is not our responsibility to be believed, liked, understood or approved of. You just carry on as you are. I'm right there with you. Giving everyone the finger!" she concluded.

RELATED VIDEO: Jameela Jamil Says the 'Massive Stands' Lizzo And Others Have Taken Have 'Liberated People'

The Good Place alum added that the album is "stunning and important," encouraging her 3.4 million Instagram followers to listen. "He's a total freak of nature," Jamil added of Blake.

Jamil was met with support in the comments section. "Take all the credit," Questlove commented. "Women are smarter, more resourceful, and have had to deal with forced humility. We're done with all that," wrote Chelsea Handler.

"This is true about people not giving women production credit. I experienced the same thing on many records," Natasha Bedingfield commented. "Glad u have a guy who is making sure you get the respect you deserve x great record."

Friends That Break Your Heart is available now for streaming and download.