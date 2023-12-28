Ja'Marr Chase on Chiefs' secondary: Not 'like they got a Jalen Ramsey on their squad'

Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase poured fuel on the budding rivalry between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs.

The Bengals' star wide receiver was asked by local Cincinnati media what stands out about the Chiefs' secondary. And Chase’s response wasn’t complimentary.

“If I’m being honest nothing. They just know how to play us. They know their leverages, they know what splits we are in and they just know what we’re gonna do in certain moments,” Chase said to local reporters. “It’s not really like they got a Jalen Ramsey on their squad.”

The Bengals (8-7) and Chiefs (9-6) aren’t too fond of each other. Sunday marks a rematch of the last two AFC championship games, with both contests being decided by three points. The Bengals also won the past two regular-season games against Kansas City.

Chase has enjoyed a decided advantage against the Chiefs. He’s produced 18 catches, 363 yards and three touchdowns in two regular-season games, and he’s tallied 12 catches, 129 yards and a touchdown in the two postseason contests versus Kansas City’s defense.

“We know what we’re capable of. Every team in the league does,” Chase said. “That’s why K.C. doubles us the way they do.”

Ja'Marr Chase has 93 receptions for 1,156 yards and seven touchdowns through 14 games played this season.

Unfortunately for Chase and the Bengals, their success against the Chiefs came with Joe Burrow at quarterback. Cincinnati’s franchise QB is out for the season due to a wrist injury. Quarterback Jake Browning is slated to get his sixth start Sunday versus Kansas City.

Chase is also battling his own ailment. The wideout missed Week 16 due to a shoulder injury. He was a limited participant at Thursday’s practice.

Week 17’s battle is critical for Cincinnati's playoff hopes. The Bengals are currently 10th in the AFC and outside of the conference’s three wild-card spots.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase is not impressed with Chiefs' secondary