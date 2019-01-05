Jamanka wins WCup bobsled, Meyers Taylor of US gets bronze

ALTENBERG, Germany (AP) -- Olympic champion Mariama Jamanka of Germany drove to her second World Cup bobsled win of the season Saturday, rallying in the second heat to take the victory.

Jamanka and Annika Drazek finished their two runs in 1 minute, 57.25 seconds. Canadians Christine de Bruin and Kristen Bujnowski were second, 0.31 seconds back, while Americans Elana Meyers Taylor and Lake Kwaza were another 0.08 seconds off the pace in third.

Britain's Mica McNeill and Montell Douglas led after the first run, but struggled in the second heat and settled for fourth overall.

Jamanka has two golds and a silver in the season's first three races. Meyers Taylor earned her second medal of the season, both of them bronze.

Germany also got gold in the two-man race later Saturday, with Francesco Friedrich prevailing for his third win in as many tries this season. Canada's Justin Kripps drove to silver and Latvia's Oskars Kibermanis took the bronze. It was a tough race for the U.S., with Codie Bascue's 17th-place leading the way for the Americans.

Germany has won golds in all eight World Cup bobsled races this season. It'll aim for another Sunday in the four-man event.