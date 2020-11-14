Jamalie Maleek Deacon Matthew: Aspiring lawyer, 17, killed outside Northwick Park tube station had ‘future taken away’

This is the first picture of a 17-year-old aspiring lawyer stabbed to death outside a Tube station in north west London.

Jamalie Maleek Deacon Matthew was found suffering from stab injuries near Northwick Park in Harrow about 3.50pm on Thursday.

The teenager was given first aid by police officers before the arrival of medics.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he was pronounced dead 40 minutes later.

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command said Jamalie’s next of kin have been informed.

In a statement, his family from Harrow said they were “deeply saddened and utterly devastated”.

They added: “We all knew of his ambition to study law, coming to terms with the tragedy that has unfolded still feels so surreal.

“We are pleading with the public to share any piece of information regarding this incident."

Detective Chief Inspector Jane Topping said: “I am urging anyone who witnessed the moments leading up to Jamalie’s murder, or the stabbing itself, to come forward and speak with us.

#APPEAL | Detectives investigating the murder of Jamalie Maleek Deacon Matthew [pic] in #Harrow on Thursday afternoon are renewing appeals for information. Did you see anything that will help officers? https://t.co/sQbaKEICFb — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 14, 2020

“A young man has lost his life in the most tragic and needless of circumstances. His, and his family’s future, has been taken from them.

“I need to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time; I am certain that someone has that piece of information that will help us to trace the person responsible. Please do the right thing, and come forward.”

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

Anyone who has information, video or images that could assist is asked to call the police incident room on 020 8358 0100 or 101, quoting reference Cad 4735/12Nov, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.