Jamal Murray ramping up his preparation towards return

Adrian Wojnarowski: Jamal Murray has really ramped up his preparation. He’s really aggressive in the last week on the floor. And there is coming a time here where there’s going to be a decision made between him and the organization about whether it makes sense to return in the postseason. I’m told there are still days where there’s some soreness in that knee when he gets done working out.

Jamal Murray getting some pre-game work in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/s0ihj28W05 – 2:58 PM

Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., Zeke Nnaji and Vlatko Cancar remain out for tomorrow’s game at the Lakers. Carmelo Anthony’s probable, Anthony Davis and LeBron James questionable for LA. – 7:37 PM

Nuggets injury report for tomorrow at Lakers: Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., Zeke Nnaji, Vlatko Cancar all listed as out. – 6:58 PM

Morris says Jamal Murray “Ready to get back out there. He’s looked good.” nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/02/mor… – 2:46 PM

Jamal Murray is “ready to get back out there,” said #Nuggets guard Monte Morris.

Here’s everything from the illuminating postgame press conference, via ⁦@SeanKeeler⁩. denverpost.com/2022/04/01/jam… – 1:50 AM

Monte on Jamal Murray: “His mental is there.”

Said it’s just a matter of time, and hopefully they can get him back. – 12:26 AM

Michael Malone: “I can’t sit here and say that (Jamal Murray’s) going to play in any of these last four games. But I also can’t say that he won’t. – 11:51 PM

Michael Malone on Jamal Murray: “Keep hope alive.”

“… Jamal’s getting better every day.”

Said he can’t say he’ll be back for the final four games but he also can’t say that he *won’t* be back. – 11:49 PM

Obligatory Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. pregame shooting video. pic.twitter.com/2p383sMCIs – 8:31 PM

Jamal Murray “wants to be back,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone told reporters Friday night following his team’s 136-130 loss to Minnesota at Ball Arena. “Yeah, I mean keep hope alive, like Jesse Jackson (said),” Malone offered during his postgame news conference when asked about fans who still pined for Murray’s return this season. -via Denver Post / April 2, 2022

Teammate Monte Morris sounded even more hopeful. “His mental (acumen) is there,” Morris said Friday. “He’s ready to get back out there. He’s looked good. He’s dunking and everything, (with) both legs. It’s a matter of time, I guess, but hopefully we can get him back.” -via Denver Post / April 2, 2022

Michael Singer: Nikola Jokic: “I told Jamal, if you’re not 100% ready, don’t come back. It’s stupid.” -via Twitter @msinger / April 2, 2022