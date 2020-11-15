Jamal Murray wanted a PS5 as he recovered from wisdom tooth surgery, so a Canadian rock band helped out

The Playstation 5 has been released, and so far demand has been exceeding the supply.

Social media was overflowing with complaints of fans unable to acquire the console from online marketplaces, and that included Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray, who was apparently not one of the celebrities that received a PS5 as a free gift.

One of the NBA’s many video game enthusiasts, Murray especially wanted the console after undergoing wisdom tooth surgery. He still found a way to get one. All it required was begging for one on Instagram and some generosity from one of his more famous countrymen.

Arkells hooked up Jamal Murray with a PS5

Requesting a PS5 out of the blue somehow worked for Jamal Murray. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) More

On Saturday, Murray posted a simple message on Instagram: “I need PS5 who wanna hook me up.”

Even after signing a five-year, $170 million contract last year, it seemed Murray still couldn’t find a PS5. Or was just unwilling to reward the many scalpers out there.

Either way, Murray ended up getting his wish when Max Kerman, lead singer of the Canadian band Arkells, reached out with a very nice offer. Apparently, the entire band somehow received a PS5, but Kerman said he didn’t have the time to play right now.

So he called an Uber and had it deliver the console straight to Murray, as shown on Instagram stories tweeted by the band:

Just another episode in the classic series “NBA players enjoy benefits the average person could not imagine.”

