Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee and pro-democracy group sue Saudi crown prince for his 2018 murder

Jamal Khashoggi’s fiancee and the human rights group he founded have filed a federal lawsuit in Washington, DC accusing the Saudi crown prince of ordering the death of the journalist.

The Washington Post reports that Hatice Cengiz and Democracy for the Arab World Now (Dawn) allege in the suit that Mr Khashoggi was tortured, murdered, and dismembered “pursuant to a directive of defendant Mohammed bin Salman”.

Two dozen co-defendants are named alongside the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia.

It is claimed they saw Mr Khashoggi’s work in the US as “an existential threat to their pecuniary and other interests and, accordingly, conspired to commit the heinous acts that are the subject of this suit”.

The purpose of the suit is to have a US court hold the crown prince liable for the murder of Mr Khashoggi and to obtain documents in both countries that reveal the truth, attorneys Keith Harper and Faisal Gill told reporters.

More to follow…