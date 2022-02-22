Jamal Edwards’ Acton vigil: Londoners pay their respects

Londoners gathered to pay tribute to Jamal Edwards at a candlelit vigil in Acton, west London on Monday.

Celebrity tributes have flooded social media after the YouTube star and founder of SBTV died aged 31 at the weekend following a sudden illness.

The vigil was held where the London-born star grew up in Acton.

Mourners paid their respects next to the mural of Edwards on Acton High Street from 7.30pm.

Flowers, candles, and Chelsea FC shirts were left beneath the mural.

Kal Di Paola of grassroots public arts project Acton Unframed told The Independent: “We hope that the vigil will help those that knew him (or of him), to come together to process their grief and to show their respect and admiration for a young man who has achieved so much in his short life, and done so much for his community.”

Artist Matt Small had created the mural last year to “celebrate all that Jamal has done for his community”, he explained.

It comes after grieving mum Brenda Edwards paid tribute to her son.

She said: “It is with the deepest heartache that I confirm that my beautiful son Jamal Edwards passed away yesterday morning after a sudden illness. Myself, his sister Tanisha and the rest of his family and friends are completely devastated.

“He was the centre of our world. As we come to terms with his passing we ask for privacy to grieve this unimaginable loss.

“I would like to thank everyone for their messages of love and support. Jamal was an inspiration to myself and so many.

“Our love for him lives on, his legacy lives on. Long live Jamal Edwards MBE, MBA, PHD.”