Jamal Edwards' Mom, Brenda, Reveals Ed Sheeran Stayed at Her House for a 'Whole Week' Following His Death

Ed Sheeran was one of several names that late music pioneer Jamal Edwards helped rise to stardom, and the "Shape of You" singer clearly never lost his gratitude.

On Thursday, Edwards' mom, Brenda — a host for British TV show Loose Women — told Good Morning Britain that Sheeran had stayed at her house for a "whole week" following her son's death.

"There wasn't anything he wasn't sorting out and doing," she explained, adding that she and daughter Tanisha were beyond grateful for Sheeran's help.

"Everybody has been so wonderful and so supportive. I just can't put it into words the gratitude me and Tanisha feel."

Edwards also noted that she was moved by a freestyle rap Sheeran recently released on social media to pay tribute to Jamal, who died in February 2022 at 31 of cardiac arrest following recreational drug usage.

The clip, which Edwards also shared on her Twitter account, includes such moving lyrics as "These tears won't let me talk about you/ We should have known that we'd be lost without you."

Jamal Edwards

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Jamal Edwards

"Ed sent me the final edit two days ago," Edwards said. "I've been in and out of crying ever since. I say happy tears, they're positive tears. It just means so much."

Jamal first broke into the entertainment industry in 2006, when he founded the online media platform SmokeyBarz TV (SBTV). There, he highlighted rising talent in the music world and helped launch the careers of stars including Sheeran, Jessie J and Rita Ora, per BBC.

Alongside his music career, Jamal was also an ambassador for a youth charity run by Prince Charles, known as the Prince's Trust, which helps young people create their own companies, according to CNN.

In 2014, when he was 24, Jamal received an MBE (Member of the British Empire) award for his services to music.