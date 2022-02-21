Jamal Edwards death: GMB tribute sees Susanna Reid send ‘huge love’ to ‘trailblazer’s mother Brenda Edwards

Good Morning Britain has paid tribute to Jamal Edwards following news of the British entrepreneur’s death aged 31.

Edwards, who founded the online music platform SBTV, was branded a “trailblazer” on Monday’s episode of the ITV series (21 February).

After creating SBTV aged just 15, Edwards helped launch the careers of artists including Ed Sheeran, Stormzy, Jessie J and Dave.

He was awarded an MBE in 2014 for services to music.

GMB correspondent Noel Phillips said of Edwards: “He was a pioneering figure in Black British culture and music in particular and hip hop, a trailblazer in fact.

“This is a man who came up in a musical household and used that passion for music to give artists and so many young people a platform which they never had – and let’s not forget, these are artists who would never get played on mainstream radio,” Phillips continued.

“He changed the musical landscape actually by doing that,” Reid agreed.

‘Trailblazer’ Jamal Edwards launched the careers of many chart-topping stars (Getty Images)

She then added: “Social media was awash with tributes to Jamal last night. He’s a hugely influential figure, and obviously we send our huge love to Brenda and to his family and to everyone affected.”

Edwards’ mother Brenda is a Loose Women panellist and former X Factor contestant, who finished fourth in series two in 2005.

His manager confirmed that he had died on Sunday morning (20 February), with the news prompting tributes from figures from the entertainment industry and beyond. Many have expressed their condolences to his mother.

A cause of death is yet to be disclosed.

Edwards’ channel, named after his rap name SmokeyBarz, platformed music from many artists who went on to sign record deals thanks to its popularity.