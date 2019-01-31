Jamal Adams' simple plan for improving Jets: Sign Le'Veon Bell, then trade for Antonio Brown

Let’s say you’re the New York Jets. You have a promising young quarterback in Sam Darnold, but you finished 4-12 and in the NFL’s bottom 10 in points per game. You have a new coach in Adam Gase, but you’ll probably need more than that to enter the playoff picture. What do you do?

Well, according to Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams, the answer is simple. You bring in one Pittsburgh Steelers superstar, then you bring in another Pittsburgh Steelers superstar.

Jamal Adams’ Steelers-heavy master plan

That was the picture Adams painted during an interview with Sirius XM at the Super Bowl on Wednesday, in which Le’Veon Bell and Antonio Brown are both decked out in green next season on a comically stacked offense.





In fairness to Adams, this plan isn’t too crazy. The Jets are projected to have the second-largest amount of cap space in the league next season at a whopping $96 million, per Spotrac. That is definitely enough to absorb Brown’s $22 million cap hit next year and whatever Bell could reasonably demand in free agency. Heck, they would still probably have enough left over to sign another star free agent that wasn’t a member of the Steelers.

Give Darnold an elite receiver in Brown, an elite pass-catching back in Bell and a coach with a reputation for being quarterback-friendly in Gase, on top of the weapons the quarterback had last year, and there would be real reason for hope in New York.

It appears Adams is ready to do whatever it takes to make that vision come true, and he gave a pitch to the pair during an appearance on NFL Network.

“I want you guys to come be a part of something special,” Adams said. “I think we have a lot of new energy, new coaching staff. The sky’s the limit, we’re just missing a few pieces. If you guys come join us, there will be nothing like bringing a Super Bowl back to the Jets organization.”

Jamal Adams is the man with a plan for the Jets. (Getty Images)

