Jamal Adams’ injury has Carlos Dunlap asking Seahawks fans to pray. But uncertain what for

Injured, Jamal Adams wanted to go back in the game. An equipment man ensured that wouldn’t happen.

He took away Adams’ helmet.

Then, during the second half, Adams returned. But he was in street clothes.

Injured Jamal Adams (shoulder) returns to Seahawks sideline in street clothes midway through the third quarter. pic.twitter.com/F3e9485s5q — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) December 5, 2021

The Seahawks’ $70 million safety did not play the final 2 1/2 quarters of his team’s 30-23 victory over their NFC-rival San Francisco 49ers.

Coach Pete Carroll said after the game Adams re-injured the same joint on which he had surgery for a torn labrum following his 2020 debut season for Seattle.

“He sprained his shoulder today, the one that was operated on,” Carroll said. “So, I don’t know any updates, other than that.”

Carroll gave no indication of the severity of Adams’ injury, or his status, even a preliminary one, for next weekend when the Seahawks (4-8) play at Houston (2-10).

Somewhat ominously, veteran defensive end asked Seahawks fans to pray for Adams.

“I need the 12s to say a prayer for Jamal, and what he’s going through,” Dunlap said after his heroics in Sunday’s win.

For context, Dunlap also asked a higher power to give “mental clarity” to teammate Gerald Everett for his “rough day at work” Sunday.

The tight end dropped a sure touchdown pass from Russell Wilson, bobbling it into an end-zone interception. Later in the second half, Everett lost a fumble near the goal line after catching a shovel pass. And in the first half Everett lost another fumble, after a catch and run for no gain at the Seattle 24-yard line.

San Francisco scored its first touchdown on the next play, a 24-yard pass to wide-open tight end George Kittle behind cornerback D.J. Reed and free safety Quandre Diggs.

Diggs played the final 2 1/2 quarters with usual dime, sixth defensive back Ryan Neal as his partner at strong safety, instead of Adams. That meant Seattle went to more nickel defenses with fifth defensive back Ugo Amadi the remainder of the game.

Diggs, the Pro Bowl safety in the final year of his contract, continued to increase the price for the Seahawks or anyone else to sign him for 2022 and beyond. He had his fourth interception of the season, plus a pass defensed, Sunday.

Asked again after this win about his contract situation, Diggs said he’s letting his play speak for that.

“I continue to remember I didn’t get on All-Pro vote last season,” he said. “So I continue to make that statement.”

Diggs and Adams have formed a close bond in their two seasons as the back line of Seattle’s defense. He had a sense for how frustrated Adams was to be hurt on a day his defense headlined a win the Seahawks offense could not seize.

“I mean, you guys know him. Of course he was hurt about the injury. But at the end of the day, when I came off the field, he was the first person to congratulate me.

“I mean, that’s the type of relationship me and him has. We are just happy for each other. I’m hoping he will be back out there. The camaraderie that we have, (it’s) a big part of it.

“I’m hoping he will be back out there.”