This Jamaican restaurant in Biloxi has authentic cuisine and Southern classics

A unique restaurant opened on Caillavet Street some time ago, but the COVID pandemic forced them to only offer carry-out meals for months.

Then the business was dealt another blow in October 2020 when Hurricane Zeta caused heavy damage to the buiding, closing the eatery for many more months.

But that didn’t keep Bonfire down.

The Jamaican restaurant with a menu that infuses Southern cuisine has reopened a little bit outside of Biloxi’s entertainment district, and it’s a one-of-a-kind place.

The restaurant has yellow walls, a large wooden bar, lots of colorful art hanging on the walls, and a black ceiling in contrast to all the color. You can also count on Jamaican music in the background.

The menu is not a large one, which gives me the confidence that the chef is pretty good at preparing everything on it. There are just a few appetizers on the menu, all very un-Jamaican (like mac and cheese and fried mozzarella), but that just adds to the uniqueness of this place. Mac and cheese is a surprisingly good match with jerk chicken.

The entrees are all classic Jamaican offerings, and all come highly recommended. My all-time favorite is stewed oxtails. It is one of the best braised dishes I know of — hearty, delicious and satisfying. Next on my list would have to be brown chicken stew. It is another incredibly hearty dish, rich and aromatic, and is seasoned to perfection. Pan jerked chicken would have to rank high on my list as well. Jamaican jerk seasoning is nothing short of magical. Very spicy, but not hot, even though it is made with Scotch bonnet peppers. The rub usually included allspice, cloves, cinnamon, nutmeg, garlic and a few other things.

You know this place has Southern components when you see the fried chicken on the menu. I am a sucker for fried chicken, and I just had to try it, along with fried plantains and steamed cabbage, and it made for a wonderful lunch. The menu also includes curry chicken, and curry mutton, both very good choices.

The fried chicken plate at Bonfire restaurant in Biloxi.

Two sides come with each entry, and they are mostly classic Jamaican offerings. Choose from rice and peas, potato salad, white rice and steamed cabbage.

Bonfire is a first-rate Jamaican restaurant, with friendly service and great food that is prepared fresh daily. The menu is heavy on typical home cooked food that has made Jamaican food so famous. No haute cuisine here, just solid, deeply satisfying food that hits the spot.

If you go

Address: 273 Caillavet Street

Hours: Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1130 p.m.; Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Phone: (228) 271-6830