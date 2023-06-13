Jamaica suspends consular services in Haiti after gang attack of car dealership housing its office

Jamaica has suspended consular services in Haiti, after its consulate in the nation’s capital came under attack Monday night.

The announcement was made by Jamaica Foreign Minister Kamina Johnson Smith. In a video message, she said her government is aware that the Sun Auto Car Dealership, where the Jamaican consulate is located, “was set ablaze and ransacked by criminal gangs.”

“The Consulate of Jamaica was located on the premises and we are ,” she said, “and therefore consular services in Haiti are therefore suspended indefinitely.”

Johnson Smith also expressed Jamaica’s sympathies to the owner of the dealership and honorary consul Daniel Rouzier.

The attack, she said, has only “hardened our resolve in returning Haiti to the peace and prosperity, which she and her people deserve.”

The timing of the alleged gang attack has raised suspicions. Some 50 Haitians, including Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry and members of his delegation, are in Kingston trying to reach a consensus around a path toward elections, governance and the raging insecurity that has led to the deaths of hundreds of Haitians this year alone and over 20 police officers at the hands of violent gangs.

On Tuesday, Henry met with different factions privately to see if an agreement can be reached. During the opening session on Sunday he said he wasn’t in Jamaica to create a new political accord — he formed one on Dec. 21, 2022 — but was interested in reaching a consensus on the pressing issues plaguing Haiti, mainly security and the lack of elections.

The talks are being facilitated by three former Caribbean prime ministers with support from the 15-member Caribbean Community, CARICOM, the United States and Canada.

Sun Auto is located in the Tabarre area of Port-au-Prince, not far from the U.S. embassy and in a red zone where a gang led by Vitelhomme Innocent has been wreaking havoc.

The FBI has offered a $1 million reward for information leading to Innocent’s arrest. It was issued prior to Monday’s attack, which came. after a lull in gang attacks and kidnappings after Haitians decided to fight back by arming themselves with machetes and lynched several. suspected gang members.