Jamahal Hill's classy post-UFC 311 statement includes video of toast with Jiri Prochazka

UFC 311 didn't go Jamahal Hill's way, but he feels richer for the experience.

This past Saturday, Hill engaged in a war with fellow former light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka that nearly went the distance before Prochazka earned a TKO win with two minutes remaining at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif.

In his first statement since the wild fight, which he posted on Instagram, Hill (12-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC) expressed gratitude and appreciation while sharing a video of himself and Prochazka (31-5-1 MMA, 5-2 UFC) hanging out at a Los Angeles bar after the fight.

"Fighting against the elite of the elite is an honor and blessing that I don’t take for granted," Hill wrote, "and yes it comes with some hard lessons but this is my journey and I’m going to set the course back right!!!"

In the video, Prochazka and Hill shake hands and toast their drinks as they share some apparently pleasant words with each other. On Monday, Prochazka told "The Ariel Helwani Show" that he bought Hill a glass of vodka, and everything was good between them.

"We fight together, we drink together, all good between us," Prochazka said. "He's a good guy. He's a really, really good guy."

Since returning from a torn Achilles that forced him to vacate the 205-pound title in the summer of 2023, Hill has been knocked out in back-to-back fights by Alex Pereira and Prochazka.

