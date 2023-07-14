Jamahal Hill to relinquish UFC light heavyweight title after rupturing Achilles tendon

Jamahal Hill said he was told he’ll get a chance to reclaim his title once he’s recovered from his Achilles injury

Jamahal Hill was expected to fight Jiří Procházka later this year to defend his belt. (Leandro Bernardes/PxImages/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images)

Jamahal Hill is relinquishing his UFC light heavyweight title.

Hill announced that he ruptured his Achilles tendon on his YouTube channel on Thursday night. Hill didn’t reveal specifically what led to the injury, but MMA Fighting’s Damon Martin reported that Hill injured himself during a basketball game before UFC 290 in Las Vegas last weekend.

Hill said he is headed for surgery in the near future. He did not provide a timeline for his return.

“It’s just one of those things that happens. It’s a tough injury,” Hill said in an emotional video. “It’s one that will require surgery and will require time and rehab and things for me to be out for a while.”

Hill beat Glover Teixeira at UFC 283 in January to first win the light heavyweight title. Hill holds a 12-1-0 record and was on a four-fight win streak after his unanimous decision win over Teixeira.

Hill was expected to take on former light heavyweight champion Jiří Procházka later this year to defend his belt. Procházka previously held the title, but vacated it after a shoulder injury last year.

“Also with that [injury], I was given an opportunity,” Hill said. “I was given a blessing that came at the misfortune of someone else. Jiří Procházka was the champion, he suffered an injury as these things happen.

“He gave up the belt and allowed for others to not hold the division up, to keep the division moving forward, to keep entertaining, to make sure the people had a champion. I’ll do the same.”

Procházka responded on Twitter on Friday morning.

@JamahalH Man, I'm so sorry, I was really looking forward to our Fight. I appreciate your release of the title. Only a person who has experienced this situation can appreciate such a thing.



Who is next?

winner Blachowicz X Pereira or ?#IAMTHECHAMPION ///\\\ — Jiri BJP Prochazka (@jiri_bjp) July 14, 2023

It’s unclear what the UFC will now do, or whom Procházka will face in an attempt to reclaim his title. Procházka holds a 29-3-1 record and last beat Teixeira in June 2022 with a fifth-round submission.

Hill said the UFC said he would have a chance to reclaim his title when he’s healthy and ready to return. Until then, though, Hill is going to simply focus on his recovery.