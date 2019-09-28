Jamaal Williams injury update: Packers running back home and 'doing well' after hospital stay

Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams has been released from the hospital and is "doing well," the team announced Friday night.

#Packers RB Jamaal Williams is home & “doing well” after spending last night at a local hospital https://t.co/ZCO5qCLJLC — Green Bay Packers (@packers) September 28, 2019

Earlier Friday, Williams provided a positive update after taking a scary hit from Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett in Thursday's 34-27 loss.

"Appreciate it everyone for checking on me, I'm Gucci," he wrote, in part, on Instagram. "(O)nly thing hurting right now is pride for not being able to finish the game with my team. It's all gonna be good ...LONG SZN."

“It’s all gonna be good.”



An update from #Packers RB Jamaal Williams on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/Bd3Kf1xCgN



— Green Bay Packers (@packers) September 27, 2019

Packers coach Matt LaFleur didn't give an update on Williams' injury after the game, though the team announced the running back has feeling and movement in all of his extremities.

Williams was injured during the first quarter of Thursday's game and had to be stretchered off the field after a late helmet-to-helmet hit from Barnett, who was penalized for unnecessary roughness but not ejected. Williams was taken in an ambulance to a nearby hospital and evaluated for head and neck injuries.

"I wasn't trying to hurt anybody, because this is our livelihood," Barnett said (per ESPN). "I don't wish that part on nobody. I heard he's doing all right and he's good. I told him my apologies afterwards, and he knows this is a violent sport."

Dirty and late hit by #Eagles DE Derek Barnett. #Packers RB Jamaal Williams had to be taken off on a stretcher. Just unnecessary. pic.twitter.com/6TDDYlKzXy — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) September 27, 2019

ESPN reported Friday a suspension isn't being considered for Barnett because he turned and used his shoulder near the end of the hit, though he still could be fined.

Williams, 24, has 26 carries for 87 yards and eight catches for 55 yards and a touchdown this season. Aaron Jones is expected to receive more touches while Williams is sidelined.