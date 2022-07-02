'This is my jam': Michael Wardian, 48, runs across the US in Forrest Gump-style feat

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tom Schad, USA TODAY
·6 min read
'This is my jam': Michael Wardian, 48, runs across the US in Forrest Gump-style feat
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Michael Wardian
    Marathon runner

LAUREL, Md. — The skinny guy with the scraggly beard jogged north along the shoulder of the highway Tuesday, with the late-afternoon sun beating down on him and six strangers-turned-running-companions just behind.

It was Day 59, and Michael Wardian had run 44 miles in and around Washington D.C. so far that day — more than 1½ marathons. And he still had about eight miles to go before nightfall.

"I feel like I was made to do this," Wardian said with a grin. "This is my jam, for sure."

The 48-year-old from Arlington, Virginia, was nearing the end of a Forrest Gump-style feat – something that only the craziest ultra-runners have even attempted.

Since May 1, he had been running the entire length of the United States, primarily on Route 50, with the goal of finishing in 75 days or less. It's a journey that spans 3,234 miles, across 13 states, with more than 132,000 feet in elevation change.

And believe it or not, he finished significantly ahead of schedule.

STAY UP-TO-DATE: Subscribe to our Sports newsletter now!

On Friday morning, Day 62, Wardian dipped his toes in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Delaware, capping the longest run — and craziest adventure — of his life.

"I feel like it’s been 59 adventures so far," he told a reporter while jogging up Route 1, with a few miles still to go on Day 59.

"Every day I’m seeing new things, getting to have new experiences."

Ultra-runner Michael Wardian traverses a stretch of Route 50 in western Nevada on May 8, 2022.
Ultra-runner Michael Wardian traverses a stretch of Route 50 in western Nevada on May 8, 2022.

Wardian joins a group of fewer than 400 people who are known to have crossed the U.S. on foot, according to Jim McCord, who achieved the feat himself in 2002 and now moderates a Facebook group called USA Crossers. For comparison, that's fewer people than summitted Mount Everest last spring alone.

Wardian spent between 11 and 15 hours a day on the move, covering an average of about 52 miles — the equivalent of two marathons — before climbing into an RV for the night.

Sometimes, he had company — friends, fellow ultra-runners, weekend joggers who wanted to tag along for a few miles. Most of the time, he was alone. He ran through snow in Colorado, and a heat index of 110 degrees in southern Illinois. He listened to an estimated 35 audiobooks, most at two-times speed. He went through three pairs of Hoka running shoes. He lost at least 12 pounds.

"It takes a lot of grit," said crew chief Eric Belz, who's been driving the RV and supporting Wardian throughout his journey. "And a lot of passion."

A former Michigan State lacrosse player, Wardian is an international ship broker by trade but has become a well-known figure in the ultra-running community over the years. He has run seven marathons on seven continents in seven days, and previously held the world record for fastest marathons on a treadmill and while pushing a stroller.

He described this transcontinental run (inspired, yes, by Forrest Gump) as a long-held dream — something he'd thought about for decades, but always put off for one reason or another. Then, in 2020, he started dealing with herniated discs in his back and wondered if he'd ever be able to run long distances again.

"It was really humbling," Wardian said. "You always think you have more time."

The injury, he said, was a spark. With the support of his wife, Jennifer, and their two teenage boys, Wardian connected with Belz, who had previously helped ultramarathoner Karl Meltzer run the Appalachian Trail in record time in 2016.

Together, they mapped out a route along Route 50, with the expected starting and stopping points for each day. They rented an RV and stocked up on supplies. And Wardian decided to use the trip as a way to raise money for the charitable organization World Vision, helping families around the world get access to clean drinking water. (By Thursday night, he had exceeded his $100,000 goal.)

Ultra-runner Michael Wardian, left, and crew chief Eric Belz pose near a road sign outside Sacramento, California on May 3, 2022.
Ultra-runner Michael Wardian, left, and crew chief Eric Belz pose near a road sign outside Sacramento, California on May 3, 2022.

Then, starting on the steps of city hall in San Francisco on May 1, Wardian hit the road. In a strange twist, his first six miles were actually in the opposite direction, to touch the ocean. He's been running east ever since.

"It’s been a wild ride," said Belz, 44. "Six miles up the road, where I’m going to crew Mike, I really don’t know what’s up there yet. So it’s just the excitement of: What’s down the road for us?”

On Day 38, for example, Wardian said he was jogging through western Missouri with a few others when a stray retriever started running alongside them. They called the dog "Yellow," and it joined them for the next 40 miles.

On Day 46, on the way from Illinois to Indiana, a woman saw Wardian walking alone on the side of the highway and stopped to offer him a ride in her mini-van. He explained that he was running across the country, and politely declined. She then came back a few minutes later, just to be sure. "I wouldn't tell anyone, (that) I gave you a ride," she said.

On Day 51, Wardian said, someone threw a half-eaten hamburger at him.

"It missed me and hit the girl I was running with right in the chest," he said. "Yeah, it was pretty gross."

Ultra-runner Michael Wardian runs along part of Route 1 outside Laurel, Maryland on June 28, 2022.
Ultra-runner Michael Wardian runs along part of Route 1 outside Laurel, Maryland on June 28, 2022.

Wardian admitted he's been discouraged at times by the lack of sidewalks along his route, the drivers who have rolled down their windows to call him an idiot, the truckers who have tried to nudge him off the road.

But the overwhelming feeling, he said, is gratitude — for those who have joined him along the way, and for the beauty of the country.

"I’m so Team America right now," he said. "For all the negative stuff, this country is super special. And there’s beauty everywhere.

"People talk about 'flyover country.' Some of the most beautiful places I saw were in the middle of America, and some of the kindest people."

Through it all, Belz said he's been impressed by Wardian's consistency and good spirits – his frequent desire to add a few more miles to the day, even after he's run 50.

James Hale, a 42-year-old ultra-runner from Catonsville, Maryland, marveled at the mental fortitude it takes to complete such a trek — on top of all the aches and pains.

"Even most ultra-runners can’t do this in a day, at his pace," said Hale, who joined Wardian for the second half of his run Tuesday. "He’s sort of that superhuman that can just move."

Wardian, who lives less than a mile off Route 50 in Arlington, ran through his neighborhood Tuesday morning before continuing on. He said he's already got a few bike races on his schedule, after his run across the country ends — as well as dreams of eventually becoming a professional pickleball player and climbing Mount Everest.

On this day, though, it was more miles along the side of the highway — north toward Baltimore, then east toward the Atlantic Ocean. He said he's been dealing with "some pretty big blisters" in recent weeks, but otherwise felt great.

"I feel like I could do this every day until the end of time, right now," Wardian said.

Contact Tom Schad at tschad@usatoday.com or on Twitter @Tom_Schad.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Michael Wardian runs across US in stunning ultra-running feat

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Hundreds march through downtown Fort Mill over abortion. Here’s what they had to say

    Traffic backed up as protesters took to the streets from Elisha Park to Main Street.

  • American flag stolen off New England porch before Fourth of July

    Barrington, Rhode Island sharing a video of a man coming right up to a home and taking the American flag.

  • Winds ground Fourth of July drone shows meant to replace Lake Tahoe fireworks

    A new drone light show set for Sunday and Monday with over 200 drones was canceled due to unsafe weather conditions.

  • 71 times celebrities wore bridal-worthy looks on the red carpet this year

    Many celebrities have worn white or blush ensembles that resemble wedding gowns to award shows, movie premieres, and film festivals this year.

  • 'The Wire' cast and creators reflect on the 20th anniversary of the groundbreaking HBO series

    David Simon and the cast of "The Wire" look back on the HBO series and discuss its continued relevance.

  • Quebec moving day could see record number of tenants without somewhere to live

    MONTREAL — A Quebec housing advocacy group says it's worried there will be a record number of households left without somewhere to live on the province’s July 1 moving day. “On the eve of July 1, in Quebec, we count 750 renter households that have not found housing,” said Véronique Laflamme, a spokeswoman for the Front d'action populaire en réaménagement urbain, in an interview. That estimate is based on requests for aid received by municipal housing offices in the province, Laflamme said, and c

  • Top election officials in Arizona county leave amid threats

    PHOENIX (AP) — The elected county recorder and the elections director in Arizona's Yavapai County are resigning after more than a year and a half of threats and heated criticism from backers of former President Donald Trump who accept his lie that he lost the 2020 election because of fraud. County Recorder Leslie Hoffman said Friday that she is fed up with the “nastiness” and has accepted a job outside the county. Her last day will be July 25. She said longtime elections director Lynn Constabile

  • Tim Hortons, Esso withdraw for world juniors in another blow for Hockey Canada

    TORONTO — Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Tim Hortons said Wednesday it is "suspending support" for the upcoming men's world junior hockey championship this summer in Edmonton as the restaurant chain awaits details on how the national federation intends to take "strong and definitive action" following the "deeply concerning allegati

  • Could Mo Bamba become a Raptor?

    Amit Mann and Zach Wilson look at centers the Raptors may add in free agency. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch the conversation about free agent guards on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • JT Poston shoots 62, leads John Deere Classic by 2 strokes

    SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — J.T. Poston shot a 9-under 62 on Thursday to take a two-stroke lead in the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic. Coming off a second-place tie last week in Connecticut, Poston eagled the par-5 second and had seven birdies in a bogey-free round at TPC Deere Run. “It’s, obviously, why you practice and why you work as hard as you do on your game,” Poston said. “Any time you can have those rounds where you really get it going low and mistake-free, bogey-free is a bonus. It’s why you wor

  • Blue Jays could turn to prospect Yosver Zulueta to help fragile bullpen

    Yosver Zulueta has the type of power arm the Blue Jays are lacking in their bullpen.

  • Canadian teenager Jacen Russell-Rowe helps Columbus Crew past Toronto FC

    TORONTO — Canadian teenager Jacen Russell-Rowe showed off his skill and sense of occasion Wednesday. The 19-year-old forward from nearby Brampton, Ont., who spent seven years with the Toronto FC academy, had two assists in his first MLS start to help the Columbus Crew defeat Toronto 2-1. "It felt amazing," said Russell-Rowe. "Getting two assists, the win on the road. Just playing at BMO Field. All of that together makes it a very special night for me." The Canadian youth international, who found

  • The Tampa Bay Lightning shouldn't be eulogized yet

    Don't be so quick to declare an end to the Lightning dynasty.

  • Unvaccinated Tanner Houck roasted after Red Sox lose to Blue Jays in walk-off fashion

    Fans are calling out Tanner Houck for his decision to remain unvaccinated against COVID-19.

  • Edmonton Elks meet Hamilton Tiger-Cats in a battle of struggling CFL clubs

    EDMONTON — In this tale of two cities, it was the worst of times … and the worst of times. The Edmonton Elks visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Canada Day, and, the way these teams are going, offensive fireworks might not be on the menu. Both are 0-3, and both are struggling to move the football. With the Elks, we expected there to be pains under new general manager and coach Chris Jones. He inherited a team that finished 3-11 last season and wasn’t expected to be a contender in 2022. But the Tica

  • Andreescu, Shapovalov move on at Wimbledon, Auger-Aliassime out

    LONDON — Bianca Andreescu continued her successful grass-court season with a convincing 6-1, 6-3 win over Emina Bektas in first-round action at Wimbledon on Tuesday. Men's 13th seed Denis Shapovalov also moved on with a wild five-set win over France's Arthur Rinderknech, while sixth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime was upset by American Maxime Cressy in four sets. Andreescu won 91 per cent of first-serve points and converted five of 10 break-point chances in a match that took just 54 minutes to comple

  • Lightning share long list of players' playoff injuries

    Tampa Bay Lightning players paid a heavy physical price just for the chance at a historic three-peat.

  • Grizzlies, All-Star Ja Morant agree to 5-year supermax deal

    The Memphis Grizzlies are making sure All-Star point guard Ja Morant is going nowhere anytime soon. Morant agreed to a five-year supermax rookie extension Friday. Tandem, the company home to Morant's agent, Jim Tanner, congratulated the guard on the contract on social media minutes after extensions could be signed. “Memphis is my home,” Morant wrote on Twitter six minutes after midnight. This extension was merely a formality for the point guard voted the NBA's Most Improved Player in his third s

  • Kikuchi makes quality start and Blue Jays hit two homers in 4-1 win over Rays

    TORONTO — Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo made sure to keep Yusei Kikuchi feeling confident as he endured a tough stretch of starts over the last month. The left-hander rebounded nicely Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays, throwing six strong innings in a 4-1 victory at Rogers Centre. "I've been talking to him and I said, 'Man, you've got better stuff than all of our starters,'" Montoyo said. "And that's a big compliment to tell somebody when you've got (Alek) Manoah and (Jose) Berrios and the

  • Sabres re-sign goalie Craig Anderson to 1-year contract

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Goalie Craig Anderson is putting off retirement for now, returning to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday for a one-year contract. The 41-year-old Anderson also played for Buffalo last season, going 17-12-2 and leading the team in wins despite missing a lengthy stretch with a neck injury. The Illinois native has 308 career victories, ranking fifth among American-born goalies, heading into his 20th NHL season. Citing family and health, Anderson was uncertain about his future follo