Jam Master Jay’s Family Says ‘Justice Has Been Served’ After 2 Men Found Guilty of Run-DMC Member’s 2002 Murder

The rapper was killed in his recording studio in Queens, New York, on Oct. 30, 2002

Lynn Goldsmith/Corbis/VCG via Getty Jam Master Jay

Jam Master Jay's family has found solace after a verdict was reached in his murder trial.

The Run-DMC member — whose real name was Jason Mizell — was killed in his recording studio in Queens, New York, on Oct. 30, 2002, at the age of 37.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York announced in a press release that Mizell's godson Karl Jordan, Jr., 40, and his childhood friend Ronald Washington, 59, were found guilty of his murder by a federal jury in Brooklyn.

The men were charged with murder while engaged in a narcotics trafficking conspiracy and firearm-related murder. They each face a sentence of 20 years to life.

Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images Jam Master Jay

The men were arrested in August 2020, and their trial began in January. A third man, Jay Bryant, was charged in connection to the case last year and will be tried separately.

The musician's family said in a statement shared with PEOPLE that the verdict was an end to a "challenging journey."

"We extend our deepest gratitude to the prosecutors, law enforcement officials, and all involved in bringing these individuals to justice. Their unwavering dedication has ensured a measure of accountability for the tragic loss of Jam Master Jay," the statement began.



"As we pause to reflect, we are reminded of the profound impact and influence Jay had on countless lives. His legacy endures through his music, his spirit, and the cherished memories we hold dear," the statement continued.

Bob Berg/Getty Images Run-DMC members D.M.C., Jam Master Jay and Run in 1999

The family said they "remain committed to honoring his memory and celebrating the enduring legacy he leaves behind" and offered a "heartfelt thanks" to those who have supported them.

"Your love, kindness, and steadfast support have been a source of strength during our darkest moments," they wrote in their statement.

"We ask that you continue to honor Jay's memory through his music and the positive impact he made on the world. While the pain of our loss will always remain, we find solace in the knowledge that justice has been served," the statement continued. "Our family believes in God's plan & that faith is what helped provide closure for us long ago. We thank all that continue to support Jay's legacy by honoring his life's achievements."

The official Run-DMC Instagram account said they hoped the verdict would "give some closure to Jay's family."

"Jay will always hold a special place in the hearts of all his friends, and all the people he inspired, mentored and gave an opportunity. He is the heart and soul of RUN DMC, and we will forever miss him," the post read.



