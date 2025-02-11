Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt scores 14 as Alcorn State rolls past Mississippi Valley State 86-39

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt had 14 points and Alcorn State cruised to an 86-39 victory over Mississippi Valley State on Monday night.

Gaines-Wyatt finished 5 of 7 from the field for the Braves (7-17, 7-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Mike Pajeaud had 13 points and seven rebounds. Daniel Braster shot 6 of 9 from the floor and scored 13.

The Delta Devils (3-21, 1-10) were led by Donovan Sanders with 10 points. Jair Horton added nine points.

