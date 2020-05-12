Jalen Rose pulls Michael Jordan, assembles an unbeatable starting five on 'Old Basketball Cards'

With NBA nostalgia running high these days, everybody is looking through their old basketball cards looking for Michael Jordan.

So in the style of Yahoo Sports’ popular “Old Baseball Cards” show, we’re doing the same. We dug out some unopened packs of Skybox basketball cards from the 1991-1992 season, opened ‘em up with a former player who was in the thick of basketball culture in those days — and well, we got a great bit of nostalgia.

Jalen Rose joins on the debut of “Old Basketball Cards.” You know him, of course, from The Fab Five, from his 13-year NBA career, as an analyst for ESPN’s NBA Countdown, co-host of Jalen & Jacoby and the founder of the Jalen Rose Leadership Academy in Detroit. He’s also firmly on the side of Detroit in the rehashing of the Bulls vs. Pistons rivalry that has accompanied the release of “The Last Dance.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The cards were on our side in this one, as Rose pulled both Jordan and Joe Dumars, in addition to other NBA icons of the time.

We get into all those topics and those players — we talk about MJ memories, how the Fab 5 got rid of the short shorts of the early ’90s NBA and, in a new wrinkle, we pick starting fives from the players in our pack. Spoiler alert: Rose thinks his squad is unbeatable. And mine, well? You’ll see.

If you like this, you might also enjoy our previous NBA crossover episode with Metta World Peace, our pro wrestling crossover with WWE star The Miz or our “Yo! MTV Raps” episode with Jazzy Jeff.

PREVIOUSLY ON ‘OLD BASEBALL CARDS’

MUST-SEE EPISODES: Pete Rose | Mike Trout | Don Mattingly | Kenny Lofton | Torii Hunter | Dave Stewart | Rickey Henderson | Randy Johnson | George Brett | Dave Winfield | Gary Vee | Jerry Dipoto | Mike Krukow | HQ’s Scott Rogowsky | Felipe Alou | Torey Lovullo | Nick Swisher | David Ross | Tim Raines | Thomas Ian Nicholas aka Henry Rowengartner | Pedro Martinez | Bronson Arroyo | Eric Davis | Dusty Baker | Hank Azaria | Alex Rodriguez | Scott Boras | A.J. Ellis | Bernie Williams | Chase Utley | John Smoltz | Alex Bregman | CC Sabathia | Bobby Bonilla | Bill Nye | Mr. Belding | Alyssa Milano

Story continues

CROSSOVER EPISODES: Metta World Peace | Jazzy Jeff | The Miz

COMPILATIONS: Best trades of 2017 | Best finds of 2017 | Best Guests of 2017 (Part 1) | Best Guests of 2017 (Part 2) | The Best of People Eating 30-Year-Old Gum | The Best Finds of 2018 | Favorite Guests of 2018 | Best finds of 2019 | Best guests of 2019

More from Yahoo Sports: