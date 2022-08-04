Jalen Rose on LeBron James: ‘The Lakers know he ain’t leaving now’

Right now, LeBron has just one more year on his current deal. This means that unless he signs an extension, The King is going to be a free agent again next summer. If you ask former NBA player turned ESPN analyst Jalen Rose, however, he is adamant that LeBron isn’t going anywhere. According to Rose, the Lakers know that they’re going to be able to keep LeBron in Hollywood beyond this season because of his family (h/t Michael Macasero of sportskeeda): “They know he ain’t leaving now,” Rose said. “So it don’t even matter what happens with the contract. They know they got the house out here, the wife out here, they know the kids out here.

Source: Paolo Songco @ Clutch Points

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

https://twitter.com/ChrisPalmerNBA/status/1555034645871280128

https://twitter.com/ChrisFedor/status/1554960339158147072

https://twitter.com/ESPNNBA/status/1554942052579827713

https://twitter.com/ChrisFedor/status/1554878224827662337

https://twitter.com/SIChrisMannix/status/1554851069443858432

https://twitter.com/SIChrisMannix/status/1554841526622212102

https://twitter.com/ESPNNBA/status/1554822600949485568

https://twitter.com/AllenSliwa/status/1554638135815860225

https://twitter.com/MicahAdams13/status/1554637216722419717

https://twitter.com/CBSSportsNBA/status/1554621741699407874

https://twitter.com/JakeLFischer/status/1554573785906483201

https://twitter.com/SherwoodStrauss/status/1554541796524339200

https://twitter.com/basketballtalk/status/1554519508852920322

https://twitter.com/joevardon/status/1554477534527590400

https://twitter.com/statmuse/status/1554264996112224257

https://twitter.com/statmuse/status/1554218400154619904

https://twitter.com/AnilGognaNBA/status/1554134863149731841

https://twitter.com/CBSSportsNBA/status/1554126576434008066



Story originally appeared on HoopsHype