Jalen Rose on LeBron James: ‘The Lakers know he ain’t leaving now’
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Jalen RoseAmerican basketball player
- LeBron JamesLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Right now, LeBron has just one more year on his current deal. This means that unless he signs an extension, The King is going to be a free agent again next summer. If you ask former NBA player turned ESPN analyst Jalen Rose, however, he is adamant that LeBron isn’t going anywhere. According to Rose, the Lakers know that they’re going to be able to keep LeBron in Hollywood beyond this season because of his family (h/t Michael Macasero of sportskeeda): “They know he ain’t leaving now,” Rose said. “So it don’t even matter what happens with the contract. They know they got the house out here, the wife out here, they know the kids out here.
Source: Paolo Songco @ Clutch Points
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
https://twitter.com/ChrisPalmerNBA/status/1555034645871280128
https://twitter.com/ChrisFedor/status/1554960339158147072
https://twitter.com/ESPNNBA/status/1554942052579827713
https://twitter.com/ChrisFedor/status/1554878224827662337
https://twitter.com/SIChrisMannix/status/1554851069443858432
https://twitter.com/SIChrisMannix/status/1554841526622212102
https://twitter.com/ESPNNBA/status/1554822600949485568
https://twitter.com/AllenSliwa/status/1554638135815860225
https://twitter.com/MicahAdams13/status/1554637216722419717
https://twitter.com/CBSSportsNBA/status/1554621741699407874
https://twitter.com/JakeLFischer/status/1554573785906483201
https://twitter.com/SherwoodStrauss/status/1554541796524339200
https://twitter.com/basketballtalk/status/1554519508852920322
https://twitter.com/joevardon/status/1554477534527590400
https://twitter.com/statmuse/status/1554264996112224257
https://twitter.com/statmuse/status/1554218400154619904
https://twitter.com/AnilGognaNBA/status/1554134863149731841
https://twitter.com/CBSSportsNBA/status/1554126576434008066