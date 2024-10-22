Jalen Reagor's lax ball security turned a would-be Chargers TD into a fumble disaster

.

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Jalen Reagor didn't acclimate himself well to his new team on Monday night.

After signing with the Los Angeles practice squad in September, the team got Reagor involved in the passing game on Monday night against the Arizona Cardinals.

Well, Reagor almost made a huge play for Los Angeles early in the game by hauling in a deep bomb from quarterback Justin Herbert.

Rather than getting in the end zone for the touchdown, however, Reagor left the ball exposed just enough for Cardinals cornerback Starling Thomas V to knock the ball out of his hands and send it flying into the end zone.

Reagor and the Chargers fell victim to the rule that any football that fumbles out of the end zone is a turnover for the other team.

Ooof.

Another crazy turn of events in Arizona!



A potential Chargers TD turns into a fumble into the end zone



📺: #LACvsAZ on ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/3l0XuKKkHz — NFL (@NFL) October 22, 2024

While Thomas gets credit for making an excellent play on the ball, Reagor, a 2020 first-round pick, will have to own this really rough flub.

Feature image courtesy of ESPN.

