Jalen Ramsey will knock down anyone on the field, including his grandmother

Jalen Ramsey is fast becoming the NFL’s go-to quote machine, and in advance of Sunday’s game against the Patriots, he unleashed another beauty. Heads up, grandma!

Football’s bigger than family

“I don’t believe in having friends on the field,” Ramsey said. “My brother, my dad, my mother, my grandmom – if they’re out there, it’s on. After the game, you can be cool … you’ve got to respect the game of football.”

Asked to clarify — would he really hit his grandmother if she were on the field — Ramsey didn’t hesitate. “I definitely would. Grandmom, you know that i love you, but …”

Yes, he was joking. We think.

Ramsey’s picking out his targets

Ramsey, the heart of the vaunted “Sacksonville” defense, made waves a month ago when he unloaded on big names throughout the NFL. He said Joe Flacco “sucks,” that Matt Ryan is “overrated,” that Ben Roethlisberger is “decent at best,” and that Josh Allen is “trash.” He hurt some feelings, but so what? He spoke up and showed personality, and heaven knows the NFL needs that.

And how about Ramsey’s opponent this week, one Tom Brady? According to Ramsey, Brady “does not suck,” which is both true and a relief to Brady, apparently.

“I never want to suck,” Brady said earlier this week. “I don’t want to be in that category.”

Patriots-Jaguars, a rematch of last season’s AFC championship, is shaping up to be the best game of the week. Kickoff is 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

