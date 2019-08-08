Jalen Ramsey says he used to DM opponents' girlfriends before games to mess with them

There’s no chapter in Sun Tzu’s “The Art of War” about sliding into the DMs, but that tactic was apparently in Jalen Ramsey’s lengthy trash-talking playbook back in college.

The Jacksonville Jaguars star cornerback revealed that he would weaponize direct messages by hitting up the girlfriends of receivers before playing them during his time at Florida State. He said so during an appearance on the “Bussin’ With The Boys” podcast hosted by Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan and free agent linebacker Will Compton.

Jalen Ramsey’s mind games

“Say I was playing a big receiver at whatever school, I would look up his Instagram, maybe see his girlfriend,” Ramsey said. “Before the game, I’d probably slide in the DMs. We get to the game, he probably knew about it, maybe she was gone. Either he knew about it or he don’t. Either way, I’m bringing it up in the game.”

Ramsey didn’t reveal which receivers he used the tactic against during his three years in Tallahassee, though he did claim it was effective.

"People get hot about that," Ramsey said.

Jalen Ramsey was an even bigger trash-talker in college. (Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

The practice apparently died as soon as the Jaguars drafted Ramsey, for an understandable reason.

"I'll say when I got to the league, though, I stopped that because now people got wives and stuff,” Ramsey said. “Somebody get shot over talking about somebody's wives. That’s where I grew. I ain’t as grimy."

That’s probably for the best, especially since Ramsey still hasn’t had any trouble getting into his opponents’ heads.

