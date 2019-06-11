Jalen Ramsey says Jaguars told him he's not getting contract extension this year

The Jacksonville Jaguars delivered some news to star CB Jalen Ramsey, which he then shared with the media at Jaguars minicamp on Tuesday. It wasn’t the news Ramsey was hoping for.

Jalen Ramsey says he has been told by the Jaguars that he won’t be receiving a contract extension this year — John Reid (@JohnReid64) June 11, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Ramsey isn’t the only unhappy Jaguars standout. Pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue is skipping mandatory minicamp as he wants more money.

The silver lining for Ramsey and the Jaguars is that he’s at least attending camp. He even made his own Twitter video to announce his arrival.

But he also tweeted this — a Jaguars subtweet, you might say — on Tuesday:

“Imma ask for so much money, they have to put me on lay-away” 😂😂😭😭 — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) June 11, 2019

We suspect the team has received the message.

The only contract-related business involving Ramsey and the team this year involved them opting to pick up his fifth-year option. That means he’ll be under contract through the 2020 season for now. Perhaps the Jaguars want to see how Ramsey responds heading into his age-25 season.

Story continues

Ramsey stayed away from the Jaguars’ voluntary OTA sessions in May and said at the time he’d be “ready when it’s time.” He battled knee issues last season during a three-pick campaign.

At times during the Jaguars’ awful tumble to 5-11, Ramsey was outspoken about the team’s direction and at one point tweeted: "When I’m gone from here, y’all gone miss me."

There were even trade reports from ESPN involving Ramsey that followed. But the team disputed those reports last November:

How this ends is anyone’s guess. The Jaguars made a significant investment in QB Nick Foles this offseason that changed their salary-cap dynamics significantly, and now the team has (at least) two young defenders who want new contracts. There might be a third, depending on the status of LB Telvin Smith, who announced mysteriously in May that he was taking the 2019 season off.

And will Ramsey remain comported through all the waiting? What if the Jaguars struggle again on the field after reaching the 2017 AFC title game but blowing a two-score lead with a shot at a Super Bowl in their grasp?

It will all be worth watching in what should be an interesting 2019 Jaguars season.

More from Yahoo Sports: