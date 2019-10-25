Jalen Ramsey left Golden Tate's pregnant sister, and Tate isn't happy

Before you check, the Los Angeles Rams don’t play the New York Giants this season.

That’s a bummer for anyone who wanted to see an old-fashioned soap opera play out.

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who was recently traded from the Jacksonville Jaguars, was in a longtime relationship with Giants receiver Golden Tate’s sister Breanna, according to the New York Post. Ramsey left Breanna Tate, who is pregnant, for a dancer in Las Vegas according to the Post. The Post said Ramsey and Breanna Tate already have one child together with a second on the way.

Golden Tate isn’t too pleased.

Golden Tate speaks about Jalen Ramsey

Ramsey posted a picture of his new girlfriend on Instagram. Someone on Twitter commented on a story about that Instagram post, and tagged Golden Tate. Tate didn’t ignore the message and replied from his verified account.

If I was @ShowtimeTate I would have words with this young fella 😤 — Ethan Cadore (@Ethan_Cadore) October 24, 2019

He know he gonna have to see me. — Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) October 24, 2019

And just to confirm that there was nothing lost in translation, the Post asked Golden Tate about it.

“I’m not happy at all with the disrespect that he’s shown towards my sister, and the things he’s done in the past, but I don’t really want to go too much into it,” Tate told The Post.

He didn’t really need to elaborate much more beyond that.

Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams heads off the field following the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 20, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

