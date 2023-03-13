Jalen Ramsey is exuberant and thankful after being traded to Dolphins I The Rush
WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.
It’s Monday, March 13, 2023, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:
The Los Angeles Rams traded Jalen Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins, eliciting an exuberant and grateful reaction from the star cornerback on social media
Alabama was named the number one overall seed in the men’s NCAA Tournament
Fellow one seeds Houston and Purdue spent Selection Sunday struggling against the opposition in their respective conference tournament championship games
Japanese fans did the unthinkable with Shohei Ohtani’s home run ball at the World Baseball Classic
Plus, the Miami Dolphins roster is stacked… but they could still use one more piece to complete their Championship puzzle
THE RUSH will be back tomorrow. Until then, stay safe and don’t forget to check out our previous episodes .